FALMOUTH — While the rosters of the many teams participating in the highly touted Cape Cod Summer Baseball League are well-stocked with NCAA Division 1 players, the Division 3 NEWMAC powerhouse Wheaton College Lyons are stating their case this summer.
The Falmouth Commodores, a charter member of the league in 1923, have been the home for a trio of players in the stable of Wheaton College coach Eric Podbelski — Steve Quigley, NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year Ryan McCarroll, and NEWMAC Offensive Player of the Year Cavan Brady.
“It’s pretty cool to see the three of them back in the same dugout together,” said Podbelski of the trio making their CCL debuts. “They’re great teammates and are impactful players here at Wheaton. They share a love of the game, they each love to compete, and all three work very hard to be the best they can be.
“They’re getting the opportunity to not only play in an iconic summer league, but also to play for Coach (Jeff) Trundy, a true local legend and a man who is respected by all who know him.”
Quigley graduated from Wheaton in 2022 as the NEWMAC and American Baseball Coaches Association Region 1 Pitcher of the Year and a Third-Team All-America selection. With one year of eligibility remaining, the shortstop-converted pitcher took his talents to the Division 1 University of Connecticut in 2023, where he helped the No. 10 Huskies post a 44-17 record, including 15-5 in Big East play, while earning All-Big East First-Team honors.
This past season, McCarroll picked up the mantle from Quigley and was tabbed the NEWMAC and ABCA Region 1 Pitcher of the Year and earned Second-Team All-America accolades, while Brady received First-Team All-America designation after being named the ABCA Region 1 and NEWMAC Player of the Year.
“It’s pretty special to be able to play in the Cape Cod League,” explained Quigley.
“Growing up I would come to Falmouth Commodores games, so it’s pretty cool to be able to play for the team I watched growing up. It’s great to see other Wheaton players like Cavan (Brady) and Ryan (McCarrroll) be able to play in the league and show they are good enough to compete with players from big-time Division 1 programs.
“It speaks to how well Coach Podbelski prepares us at Wheaton to compete at the highest level and reach our full potential. Coach Podbelski is the best at what he does. He develops winners and gets the best out of his players.”
“It was awesome to play with Quigley and Brady again,” McCarroll said. “It was good to see some familiar faces and see the strides they’ve made in their development in their time after Wheaton.
“I think this shows that Wheaton baseball can hang and compete with the best of them. We’re prepared extremely well by Coach Podbelski.
“He always preaches to us that the game doesn’t change, and if we go out each and every day and compete and play our game the way we know we can, then we can succeed no matter what the scenario is. I think that this helps to prove that point.”
McCarroll has been a mainstay on the Commodores’ pitching staff this summer, with four starting assignments, including a sparkling debut against Yarmouth-Dennis, where he surrendered just one hit over five innings to go with six strikeouts and three walks to earn his first CCL victory on July 9. He’s walked just six batters in 18⅓ innings this season, while striking out 16 to go with a pair of wins.
“It’s such a great opportunity to come out and play in a league like the Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League,” exclaimed McCarroll. “It’s a great learning experience for me; I’m going up against the best competition in the country, and the experiences I’m getting here will go a long way in the development of my game.”
Quigley has made four appearances for Falmouth, coming out of the pen for three of them. The right-hander has fanned eight batters and issued a pair of free passes, while owning a 3.85 earned-run average in 9⅓innings of work to go with a pair of victories.
“It’s an honor to share the field with former Wheaton teammates and represent the Wheaton baseball program in the best summer league in the country,” said Quigley.
Falmouth is currently 24-18-2, and is vying for a West Division playoff berth.