NORTON -- On his home course, and in his native Norton, Dave Turgeon reigns on top.
Turgeon's lead was unchallenged throughout the final day of the City Open, hovering around five strokes throughout the early afternoon as he took the Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open title, winning for the first time.
Once it came down to the final holes, the very steady Turgeon got an idea on how things were turning out with a few holes left when his wife checked the scoreboard for him. By that point, Turgeon would have needed to have a tremendous collapse in order to put the lead in danger.
The collapse never came. A bogey on No. 13 and No. 17 were the only blemishes on the back nine, with bogeys on No. 3, No. 5 and No. 8 on the front nine. Turgeon said that even with some issues with the swing, he felt fortunate no golfer had an under-par round.
"I struggled with the swing a little bit today, but fortunate to come out on top. There's some really good players here and I was fortunate that none of them went super-low," Turgeon said.
Turgeon carded a 4-over round on his home course, putting him at 2-over (71, 70, 72, 75) for the tournament. As the day progressed, the crowd surrounding Turgeon grew larger and larger. Following his turn on No. 10, a handful of followers turned into a dozen, and grew as he worked through each hole.
Once the 18th came, golf carts were aligned on the outskirts of the fairway watching him, Ryan Dow, and Kolby Simmons finish the round. A near chip-in on No. 18 led to a short putt to cap the day, leading to lengthy applause and cheers for him.
"It was awesome," Turgeon said about the support for him on Sunday. "(I'm) more grateful than anything else. It's just a wonderful community of people and they come together in good spirit of fun and camaraderie. Just more grateful than anything."
On looking back over the last few years, which included a runner-up finish in 2013, Turgeon said he's happy he's healthy and could enjoy the moment.
"I've just had a lot of health issues for a number of years now," Turgeon said. "(I had) a few surgeries. It was great to be able to play this year, be healthy, and come out and get off to a pretty good start in Foxboro. Just being healthy and sober."
As for next year and if he wants to defend, Turgeon didn't say he would return, but did mention where you can find him.
"I don't know. I'll be in a rocking chair somewhere," Turgeon said with a laugh.