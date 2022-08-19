PLAINVILLE — The second day of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open saw a lead change and the field get cut down at Wentworth Hills Country Club on Friday.
The leader through the first day, Jake Gaskin, turned in a 79 to finish 4-over par, dropping to fourth place entering the weekend. Gaining the lead was Dave Turgeon at 2-under par, shooting an even-par 70 in the second day.
Gaskin said it was biting off more than he could chew on some holes that led to some struggles. A hole-out from the right of the 18th green, chipping up onto an elevated green to save bogey ended his day on a high note.
“It was definitely tough. A couple of tough holes out there,” Gaskin said. “It’s definitely target golf, you don’t need length here. A couple of my drives got me in trouble. A couple holes where I tried to bite off more than I could chew got to me.”
Turgeon had a day where he carded a quadruple-bogey on No. 8, scoring a seven on a par three. He bogeyed the following hole before recording five birdies on the back nine, catching fire to end his round as the tournament leader.
“The seven on the par three was pretty comical,” Turgeon said with a laugh. “A tee shot, drop into a bad spot, hit it long over the green into the water, took a drop and then two-putted. It was ugly all the way around, but you try to reset right away. Bogey unfortunately on the next ... on the back nine I had a bunch of chances. It’s just a grind.”
Those still in the hunt near the top include Ryan Dow, who remained consistent after carding a 73 on Thursday. His 72 helped him gain a stroke in the field, putting him 2-over in second place, using knowledge and success from his high-school days to play a simple, safe round where he didn’t put himself in danger of big numbers.
“Wentworth, I think it’s a trickier course,” Dow said. “It’s got a few spots where you can get yourself in trouble. I played there a lot in high school and always played it well. I was pretty confident going into today. ... I just managed myself around the course. I didn’t overpower it ... I think I played really boring golf. I managed around, didn’t get in trouble.”
Patrick Joyce, who made the City Open through the Qualifier, sits tied for eighth at plus-8, shooting a 73 to go 2-over on the day. Like many, Joyce said a few mistakes hindered him a little bit, but he had six birdies to make up for it.
“It was a lot of accessible hole locations and the fairways were in good shape,” Joyce said. “We hit a couple close, made some putts, and made a couple mistakes out there. Overall we made up for it.”
Joyce is one of many who are in the hunt, needing to pick up strokes entering the weekend. Joseph O’Malley and Kolby Simmons are both tied at sixth and are 8-over, and Michael Matheson (tied eighth, 9-over), Dave Carvara, Kevin Willwerth, and Chad Correia all sit tied at 10th, 10-over par. Heather Hill on Saturday is favorable for low scores, pointing to the possibility of the front of the pack getting mixed-up through Saturday.
“Heather Hill, there’s a lot of birdies to be made out there,” Joyce said. “Today was more about go and get a good number and see what can be done in the weekend. Still in the hunt.”
“I’m excited. I’m doing really well at Heather this year,” said Correia, who recorded an eagle on No. 14 Friday. “I had two captains’ practices (with Bishop Feehan) there this week and I went really low, so hopefully I can replicate that.”
Also in the hunt toward the top is defending City Open champion Bill White, who shot a 72 to sit 3-over in third place. Jared Winiarz is fifth after shooting a 77, and is currently 5-over. Both held the lead at one point through the tournament.
Missing the cut
The cut for the field was 21-over (a two-round total of 165), with a handful of notables not making it into Saturday’s round at Heather Hill.
A number of golfers narrowly missed, needing to pick up one stroke to match the cut number. Joseph Oram Jr., Bill Copley Jr., Jeremiah Sullivan, Zachary White, Eric Anzlovar, Roger Bousquet and Michael Phillipp all tied for 51st, each shooting a two-round score of 166.
Jillian Barend, one of two women golfers in the mix, scored a two-day total of 168. Nick Thrasher, Kevin Cunniff and James Dickinson matched Barend’s score as well, just missing the cut.
Another notable to miss the cut is Bishop Feehan’s Carol Pignato, who finished 33-over, shooting an 84 (+13) on Friday. A birdie on No. 7 was her only time going under par on a hole. She collected a par on six holes.
Not finishing was Jordan Weygand (withdrawal) and Marc Fobes (medical withdrawal).