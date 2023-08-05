Bruce Arena’s absence at Thursday’s New England Revolution game was noticeable, but the Revs navigated through an odd week to take a win over Atlas by way of penalty kicks.
After two early goals, the Revs brought the game back in regular time to force an eight-round penalty-kick shootout. After Atlas missed to start the eighth round by ringing the cross bar, Andrew Farrell buried the winner to send Gillette Stadium into a frenzy and push the Revs into the Leagues Cup round of 16.
Arena was not patrolling the sidelines as he usually does, and is still under investigation with little known about the circumstances. His return is to be determined, and assistant coach Richie Williams seems to be the stand-in for the time being.
One of the most decorated coaches in American history, Arena has been away from the team all week due to “inappropriate and insensitive remarks” as reported earlier in the week. While the situation is not that uncommon in the sport of soccer (or football, depending on how you feel), the status of Arena in the sport makes this especially big for New England.
To translate to the non-soccer fan, Arena’s status in MLS is equivalent to that of Bill Belichick’s in the NFL. Without Bill, the Patriots would likely lose all function as we know it and take some time to stabilize. It was clear on Thursday the Revs had something else on their minds taking the field, and it showed when Atlas had a chance to punch one home before four minutes of game clock passed. Atlas went on to score in the eighth minute, then again in the 11th, and the usually good-at-home Revolution quickly started to look like a team way in over the head. It took nearly the whole first half for the Revs to get some energy before bringing the game back even.
It is not known when, or if, Arena will return this season. The Revs sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference at 12-7-4, with league play resuming on Aug. 20. The complaint was first brought to the league last week, with players being informed on Sunday. He has not allowed to be in contact with the day-to-day operations since.
The league and club declined to comment on additional reporting, citing the ongoing investigation. As of Thursday morning, Arena himself was not aware of the specifics surrounding the incident.
To add to it, the locker room is not aware of what is going with the investigation, leaving truly everyone but a small group of the Revs’ front office and legal team in the know. Team captain Carles Gil called it a strange situation and one he has never experienced before, and newcomer Mark-Anthony Kaye added that it’s a situation he knows little to nothing about.
Manners like this, no matter how significant or insignificant, have been handled almost perfectly when something happens within the walls of Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are masters at navigating a public-relations nightmare, and not to say this is one for the Revolution, but it seems that the Revs are mirroring how the Pats may handle things.
All is quiet, all is speculative, and not many people know anything.
And if they do, they’re staying tight-lipped.
The Revs will be run by Williams and Curt Onalfo, two members of the Arena coaching history that go well beyond his arrival in New England, back to the 1990s.
And for better or for worse, the trial run of Williams and Onalfo through the Leagues Cup will surely bring some intrigue, some frustration and potentially some comfort in knowing the next guys up are more than capable of taking over.