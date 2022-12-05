The 2022-’23 boys basketball season for the commonwealth of Massachusetts is officially ready to get underway.
With sports opening up across the state on Thursday, schools will kick off their quest to a state qualification (a minimum of 10 wins) to get to the state final. The longest playoff run for an area team last winter was from Norton, who made it to the Division 3 Final Four. No team from the Sun Chronicle area was a state finalist.
Here’s a brief look into what the boys basketball scene looks like for the area.
Attleboro
Attleboro saw Evan Houle and Alvin Harrison, two Sun Chronicle All-Stars from a year prior, move on through graduation. A team that had one of the best defenses in the Hockomock League lost eight guys from a year ago and may look a little differently, but the Bombardiers do have three seniors in Jaiden Outland, Michael Beverley and Trevor White, all of whom saw varsity action last season. White is a 6-5 forward who can fill Harrison’s spot under the basket as a big-bodied rebounder and can clean up underneath for scores.
The Bombardiers’ need to reload the varsity roster could put them in a weird spot as a mid-pack team in the Hockomock League, but with the separation between the top teams and bottom teams in the league still being considerably wide, the Bombardiers should have no issue picking up enough league wins to put them in a potential state playoff spot.
Bishop Feehan
The Shamrocks were led by Cooper Snead’s strong 3-point shooting last year (34 percent on 53 scores from deep), and with him back for his senior season, Bishop Feehan will rely on the high-IQ and quick-release shooter to make things work on offense. The Shamrocks will need more than just him though, and will need to find a way to close out games late. The Shamrocks lost 11 games last year by a margin of 10 points or fewer — five of which were one-possession losses.
Feehan churns out athletes in all sports, so the Shamrocks could be set up for a nice bounce-back season where they can build off their seven wins from a year ago. The CCL can be tough, but if they can find themselves at or around .500, it’s a step forward.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Ryan Ouelette’s presence on the court last year was noticeable, not just because he was 6-6, but because he averaged a double-double through the entire season. Now without Ouelette, D-R will look to other options on the floor as it will try to reassemble its team and get back to 14 wins. Like a few other teams in the area, there’s a few multi-sport athletes on the team that will fill out the roster. An Ouelette-type of player will be sorely missed by any team, so D-R might take a few games before finding its reliable No. 1 scorer going forward.
Foxboro
Foxboro’s tandem of Dylan Gordon and Alex Penders is now just down to Penders, who enters his senior season with Gordon now a football player at Bentley University. Penders led the Warriors in rebounds last year at 11.7 and scored 16.3 points per game on 51-percent shooting. Quickly emerging as one of the top players in the area, and coming off a Sun Chronicle All-Star season, he’s likely going to improve on those numbers and lead a Foxboro team that started slowly but ended the season on a run to earn it a playoff berth. The Warriors lost three guys from last year, and with Penders being joined by six other seniors who saw time on the floor, they could be a strong bounce-back candidate that can steal some wins from teams.
King Philip
King Philip didn’t have a strong year last year, closing the season with six wins and only three wins in the month of February. To add to it, the Warriors graduated seven seniors last season. The good news is they get Will Laplante back — a multi-level scorer who averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 boards and two assists a game. A high-motor player who can make shots even under the most pressure will be the No. 1 for King Philip again. He’ll be flanked by three other seniors who were on the varsity roster a year ago and three underclassmen — one being Tommy McLeish, the athletic quarterback of the Warriors’ football team.
Mansfield
Despite not making it nearly as far in the Division 2 postseason as it had liked last season, Mansfield’s boys hoops team will be just fine despite losing several key players.The Hornets will be without the most accomplished player from last year’s team in Matt Hyland, a multi-level player who was a favorite for the Hockomock League MVP last season. In his spot steps Chris Hill, the No. 2 to Hyland’s No. 1 last winter. When Hyland was out or was covered well, Hill stepped up to score 20 or more in a game five times. The Hornets bring back at least five players, Hill included, so the experience to build off a 20-win season is there.
Here’s to hoping the Hornets can find this year’s Chris Hill-type player that can take the pressure off and make them well-rounded. I think they will, considering they’ve run the table in the Hockomock League’s Kelley Rex Division since the league split into two divisions. Head coach Mike Vaughan knows what he’s doing.
North Attleboro
Last year North struggled to open the season, and closed out the year with five wins total — well off the pace of a state-tournament qualification. If they can get off to a start where they pick up a few wins before Christmas break, they’ll be on pace to better their record from last year and get back to a winning style. But, North lost last year’s Sun Chronicle All-Star Brady Rosenberg (12.9 points per game) and teammate Casey Poirier (11.9 points per game), so the Rocketeers will be looking to rebuild again with several multi-spot standouts in Casey Hanewich, Chase Frisoli, Derek Maceda and Jack Munley. They’ll be athletic and will need to find another No. 1 and No. 2 scorer to get back on track this winter.
Norton
Norton’s run last year into the postseason Div. 3 Final Four certainly was a memorable one, and will be one it’s looking to duplicate this winter without one of the biggest names from their run. The area’s leading scorer, Justin Marando, is now in college, having graduated from Norton as a 19-points-per-game scorer with a 56-percent shooting clip form the field (and 39 percent from 3-point range). Marando was an all-area player, and was deservedly the Tri-Valley League MVP last season. Without him, the offense needs a new man to run through, which may not be as clear-cut as it was a year prior.
The Lancers had some size underneath and a decent supporting cast, but Marando’s absence will hurt them this season. The Lancers could smell a final appearance last year, but just got beat by a better team. This year will be a challenge to get back there, but it’s do-able. Don’t let the purple and white get hot.
Seekonk
The Seekonk boys will undoubtedly look to their now-junior leader in Jason Andrews, who was a unanimous South Coast Conference selection last year. The guard led the Warriors last winter in points per game at 17.7 and had seven rebounds a game as well. He also capped off his sophomore year with a 36-point game and will likely continue to shoulder a heavy load on offense for Seekonk. Whoever can step up and be a formidable No. 2 will give him a chance to open up, and there’s quite a bit of height down low as well in 6-4 Jared Pereira, 6-3 AJ Chester and 6-2 Greg Desmarais — all of whom are shaping up to play under the basket. One of Seekonk’s finest multi-sport athletes in Jaden Arruda also hits the hardwood again this year, along with Kevin Crowe, and those two kids will see their fair share of minutes.