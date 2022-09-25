It was a game of emergence, missed chances, and questions to be answered in the New England Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Early on, the emergence of DeVante Parker as a Patriot was in full swing, with the first play on offense going for a 31-yard gain. Parker finished with five catches for 156 yards — showing his success in getting open deep downfield.
“Mac [Jones] was just putting the ball in the right spot,” Parker said. He was three yards shy of tying a career high in receiving yards in a game. “I’m just in the right area at the right time. I’m just coming down with it, making plays. Just doing what I can to help the team.”
However, Parker’s ability to get open wasn’t always successful, as he was the intended target on all three of Mac Jones’ interceptions. Jones’s poor day was compounded by an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, which resulted in him hopping off the field and going straight to the locker room.
Jones was carried down the steps to the locker room by team staff, in noticeable pain the entire way. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, along with his teammates, did not reveal any information on Jones’s injury as speculation looms entering Monday.
“Obviously playing quarterback in this league, you take some hits. It’s tough,” Devin McCourty said. “You ask level of concern, I have no idea because I know if he has something he can go and play with, he’s going to play with it. We’ll have to see what it is and go from there as a team. I think we’ll continue to rally around him. I think we’ve always talked about it my whole time here, it’s always the next-man-up mentality if it comes to that. We’ll wait and see what Monday and Tuesday look like.”
Despite the fourth-quarter interceptions, the Patriots defense could not stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Following an interception (Jon Jones), the Ravens scored touchdowns on four of their next six drives, with one resulting in a field goal and one resulting in a fumble. Jackson & Co. was 5-for-5 in the red zone.
Mark Andrews was a threat all day, finishing with 89 yards on eight catches and two scores. Jackson led the team in rushing yards with 107 yards (one score) while J.K. Dobbins, in his first game of the season coming off injury, rushed for 23 yards. Andrews, a physical and dominant tight end, is a tough player to defend and was sometimes lost in coverage. But even when he was covered, he would go up and grab it — as shown in his touchdown, where he went up and over a defender for a 16-yard score to make it 14-10.
McCourty, who Andrews went up and over for the aforementioned touchdown, said a complex offense with multiple playmakers makes it hard to defend a guy like the 6’-5” 247-pound Andrews.
“It’s the play-action, it’s the threat of the QB run, the pistol formations you don’t see all the time, then it’s the tight end streaking across the middle,” McCourty said on the varying offense the Ravens present. “You have so much to look at, and that’s what makes it tough. You put a good player in the middle of it like Andrews, who is fast, puts a lot of pressure on the defense because of his speed at tight end. We talk about tight ends show up big-time in the red area. Lamar Jackson is also more dangerous in the red area to run the ball and score. ... We’ll walk away and feel if we could have played a little bit better in the red area, turned some of those touchdowns into field goals, it could have helped us out a lot.”
As expected, Jackson’s ability to continue plays was a major factor in what kept drives going. The Ravens had touchdown drives of 75 (twice), 73, 69 and 44 yards. Two scoring drives early through the third led to a deficit that the Patriots desperately tried to dig itself out of, but three interceptions from Mac Jones sunk chances.
Even with the interceptions, the dagger didn’t come from any of them, but a Nelson Agholor fumble on the 27-yard line at the 5:26 mark effectively ended the game for New England.
Agholor’s catch went for 28 yards, and got New England into a good range to score, but the turnover (the third of the quarter) allowed Baltimore one more chance to score while up 31-26. They did so on the next drive to make it 37-26 and the Pats were unable to make anything happen in the final three minutes of play.
“You’re not going to win turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Belichick said. “You’re behind, you got to be aggressive. But still on those, we’ve got to do a better job than we did on those plays.”
For the Patriots, outside of Parker’s success, the team rushed for 145 yards (5.2 per carry) as a unit and saw scores from Rhamondre Stevenson (73 yards) and Damien Harris (41 yards). Jones passed for 321 yards, rushed for one score and was sacked three times.
Deatrich Wise Jr. also showed signs of his potential as an elite pass-rusher, recording three sacks ahead of halftime. His three sacks marked the first time a Patriot had three in a game since the Pats played in Buffalo in 2015.
Wise credited a collective defensive effort in helping him get to Jackson.
“Honestly, I want to give thanks to all my guys in the back end. They were able to hold their guy, defend their guy,” Wise said. “A lot of pressure was in on [Matthew] Judon, I want to say it was Judon and [Christian] Barmore. But all my guys in the middle who were pushing the pocket, keeping him contained, honestly as I came around the edge and had a few of my sacks. ... The guys in the back end who were covering the guys and did a marvelous job in the back end which allowed us to get to the rush. I just happened to get there a few more times.”
Elsewhere on the defense, McCourty led the team in tackles with eight, while Judon also had a sack. Three different Patriots recovered fumbles (Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne and Myles Bryant).
Final thoughts
The Mac Jones injury is devastating. Obviously, the Patriots will not reveal anything until it’s confirmed, but it feels like signs are pointing to a high ankle sprain after X-ray reports on his left ankle came back negative.
It’s an incredibly lucky scenario for the Patriots, as it didn’t sound good until a negative X-ray was confirmed. His connection with Parker was phenomenal with Jakobi Meyers being out on Sunday and is everything you could want in a veteran dynamic player like him.
Some miscommunication resulted in broken plays and targets resulting in interceptions, but seeing things finally get going between the two spells great things for the Patriots going forward — if Mac returns and is healthy. Going forward, Brian Hoyer is the expected next-in-command, and with the veteran back-up not being a stranger to starting when needed, it’s still potentially concerning for the Patriots, as they’re finally showing their ability to move the ball in a new scheme.
As of Sunday night, the mood regarding Hoyer is confident and trusting.
“Tons [of confidence]. Brian has been here for a long time. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he comes in, works every day and prepares like he is going to play,” lineman David Andrews said.
A lot of stock has been put in Christian Barmore as one of the players to look at as a breakout player, but Wise’s performance is another highlight for a team that is leaning towards being a stronger team on defense. Teamed with Judon, along with Ja’Whaun Bentley, the pass rush looks great, even though they struggled to contain a running quarterback like Jackson — which they won’t see again until Dec. 12 when they play the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. It’s not their fault, though. It’s a group effort that failed to neutralize a player that’s on a mission to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
Wise and Parker’s flashes can make Patriots fans feel happy, but in a game that should’ve been won, I think fans are allowed to be upset with this one. Too many bad balls and missed assignments broke the Patriots late. Blame can be thrown on Jones for bad throws, especially an end-zone try where he turned the ball over while on the 10-yard line with nine minutes left in the game.
It could also be attested to a fumble from Nelson Agholor with 5:35 to go near the red zone was the last one, a dagger of a fumble that effectively ended a comeback chance for the Patriots.
As they say, ball security is job security. Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman even tweeted it after the game. Agholor is aware it was a game-losing play.
“That was tough. The most important thing is ball security,” Agholor said. “That loses games and I had an opportunity at the end to make a play and it could have been a big play. At the end of the day, a guy comes out of nowhere and makes a good play, and it is the balls you don’t see so you have to make sure you are holding it secure enough where no one can dislodge it.”
A disappointing start to the season continues next week in Green Bay, taking on defending league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. If Mac is back and feeling fine, the Patriots should be able to keep up against the Packers.
If not, it’ll be an interesting day to say the least.
Kickoff on Sunday comes at 4:25 p.m. from Lambeau Field.