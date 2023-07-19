At long last, Lionel Messi has arrived.
Messi’s arrival to Major League Soccer comes in style, cashing in on a two-year, roughly $60-million dollar contract with Inter Miami CF that will undoubtedly make him the biggest name in North American sports for the time being. The world-class forward and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner participated in his first training session with the club this week alongside fellow world-class Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets as his debut date draws closer.
Since the official signing of Messi to Miami, there’s been heavy speculation about when his debut would be. As MLS hits the All-Star break, it appears the Argentinian is on the brink of a debut after holding out for a few weeks. He is expected to play in the Leagues Cup on Friday, against Cruz Azul, in group play.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement that the arrival of Messi adds to the momentum MLS is having in becoming a respectable and quality league in the ranks of soccer worldwide.
“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America,” Garber said. “We have no doubt that MLS can be a League of Choise for the best players in the game.”
The highest-profile signing since David Beckham’s capture by the LA Galaxy in 2007, Messi will unquestionably bring an impact right away for last-place Miami. Miami sits at 5-3-14 in the Eastern Conference with a --14 goal differential. If the league had relegation, they’d comfortably be in danger of losing their top-flight North American spot. But Messi’s goal following his 2023 World Cup win was to continue winning titles, even at 36 years old.
It may take some time to become a winner in North America. Beckham, now co-owner of Inter Miami, didn’t see championship soccer in MLS until 2009, when the Galaxy lost in the league championship game. The Galaxy went on to win in 2011 and 2012, both under current Revolution head coach Bruce Arena, before Beckham departed for Paris Saint-Germain.
The same happened with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a tall and powerful striker who is considered one of the best European athletes to ever live, but “Ibra” never won anything in MLS while dominating it for a short time. On top of Beckham and Ibra, it took Clint Dempsey three years to win in MLS with the Seattle Sounders and Wayne Rooney never won with D.C. United (and as a coach is struggling). The outlier of the household names remains Landon Donovan, who won with the Galaxy in his debut season in 2005, and won twice more with Irish striker Robbie Keane with him several years later. Most recently, Wales striker Gareth Bale came to LAFC on a 12-month contract, and won a title last season after a tying the game in the 128th minute to send it to a penalty shootout.
It is entirely possible Inter Miami completes an improbable turnaround for next season. Just a year ago, Inter Miami was a playoff-bound club after it was founded in 2018, and the introduction of 2018 MLS Cup champion and Coach of the Year Gerardo Martinio brings added intrigue to Miami. We saw Ibrahimovic, Donovan, Rooney and Beckham impact right away when they came to MLS, but it took time for some become champions — and some never did.
But still, the win-now ideology may be what Miami needs. With Beckham backing the club, there’s still some work to do even with Busquets being the No. 2 name in the transfer window. Could Busquets add another ripple to Inter Miami’s game with Messi roaming upfield? Absolutely. But it’s not enough, and likely, Miami isn’t done hunting down big names to become a juggernaut in MLS.
He joins a roster with no all-stars from this season, but has Josef Martinez (the player with the most decorated season in MLS history) with him on attack. Inter Miami is also reportedly signing midfielder Diego Gomez from Libertad, currently has an agreement to sign midfielder Facundo Farias from Colón, and is expected to make an offer for Racing Club centerback Toto Aviles — all of whom are 20 years old or younger and show a lot of promise as stars. Pair all of them with Busquets and Messi, and the team looks brand-new.
Does Messi still have something left in the tank to captivate the emotions and become must-watch television in America? He has nothing left to prove. He’s done everything he can to become No. 1 all-time and it’s undeniable. His impact should be immediate, but winning is the hard part.
He doesn’t have to win, but Messi wants to, and if he wants to, that makes Inter Miami a contender for as long as he’s wearing black and pink.
And if you’ve seen Messi, you’ll expect nothing but the best.
Major League Soccer may not know what’s coming when La Pulga officially arrives.