FOXBORO
It was a rout in favor of the New England Patriots on Sunday, with the Pats rolling over the Detroit Lions in a 29-0 final.
The win was the first shutout win for the Patriots since 2016, the 400th career game for Bill Belichick as New England’s head coach, and is the first win for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in his first career start.
The Patriots got on the board at 8:47 in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal from Nick Folk, who went on to hit four more (32, 44, 37, 29) throughout the game. The lone touchdown on offense was a 24-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Jakobi Meyers at 4:43 in the third quarter, putting the game away to make it 26-0. Defensively, the Patriots had a scoop and score, which was credited to Kyle Dugger on a 59-yard return to make it 13-0 in the second quarter.
One of the biggest stories of the game was how would Zappe perform in his first career start. The Western Kentucky product didn’t disappoint.
Zappe had a quality day, going 17 of 21 with 188 yards and a score through the air on a day where the ground game did much of the work. Rhamondre Stevenson’s 161 yards rushing led the team and had Detroit guessing, as play-action and short passing helped Zappe move the ball into enemy territory. He also had an even 100 passer rating, outplaying Lions quarterback Jared Goff in nearly every way, and was untouched all day as he got taken down for a sack zero times.
The emergence of Zappe brought no, if anything, limited expectations this week. A record-setting passer with the Hilltoppers in college, the fourth-round pick in this year’s draft has worked in camp all summer and received ample opportunity to impress in the preseason.
The chance to impress when it matters has taken a new level, though. After taking Aaron Rodgers into overtime last week, Zappe and company blew past the highest-scoring offense in the Lions this week in a game that was never in question. A full week’s worth of prep allowed him to be more comfortable under center.
“Getting another week of practice in, getting mental reps, physical reps, taking every day this past week. Taking every rep as a game rep,” Zappe said in reference to how much his comfort improved. “(I’m) continuing to work with receivers, O-line before and after practice, and just building that comfortability with everybody. It was a great way to come out this Sunday and get a win.”
Having a veteran like Meyers back in the lineup, who missed the last two weeks due to a knee injury, was key for the rookie. The two connected for what is now Zappe’s second career passing score and had 111 yards through the air on seven catches.
“It’s nice to have Kobs back out there. He has been in the league for a few years, so to have that veteran mentality back in the group is amazing,” Zappe said. “We know we have an all-around really good receiving group. Really the only job for us quarterbacks is to get those guys the ball and let them do what they do.”
Belichick noted the improvement and progressions of Zappe, particularly over the last couple of days. Belichick said when he made a read, it was typically the right one, and the more work he puts in, the better he looks and the more confident he plays.
“I thought it was better definitely being able to get in the huddle every day, call a play, see it, execute it versus watching somebody else do it. That’s always more beneficial,” Belichick said. “He learns well whether he is in there or not. ... He was confident out there. He does a good job of seeing the game and can come off and identify and articulate what he saw, what happened. That’s usually right. What he saw is usually what I saw, or maybe when you look at the film, maybe there’s something that’s a little gray in there that his explanation is actually good. It was the way he saw it. Maybe he might not have done the right thing, but he saw the game.”
The quarterback situation will now get a little more interesting as we enter Week 6, which sends the Patriots back on the road to Cleveland to play the Browns. Mac Jones has progressed significantly enough to earn the “doubtful” tag, but was eventually listed as inactive on Sunday. He’s speculated to be back under center in Cleveland, but with Zappe now a fan favorite and looking like a more-than-capable starter, it’ll be worth monitoring the injury report to see how quickly the Patriots want to bring him back now.
If Mac feels like he’s capable to play next week, then he’s more than likely to get the ball. If there’s some doubt, I think the Patriots will confidently roll with Zappe against a Cleveland team that is now 2-2 after a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
There won’t be a Drew Bledsoe-Tom Brady scenario, if that’s what you’re thinking. This is still Mac’s team, and when he’s fully ready, he’ll be back to QB1 status in a Patriots uniform.
I bet they said the same thing back on September 23, 2001, though. Time will tell if we’re repeating history all over again in New England.
By the numbers
15: The amount of points Nick Folk put on the board in field goals. Folk remains perfect on the season when it comes to field goals from inside the 50-yard line, and has a record-breaking streak that has now exceeded 60 in a row.
0: The highest-scoring offense in the league entering Week 5 was held to 0 points, 0 successful red-zone tries, 0 goals-to-go tries and 0 conversions on fourth down (they were 0-for-6, which is an NFL record). The defense was phenomenal in the win. Also, it’s the amount of times Zappe was sacked in the win, making it also a phenomenal day for the Patriots’ O-line protection, which Zappe credited as the MVPs of the day.
11: Damien Harris had only 11 yards rushing on four attempts before exiting the game due to injury. In his place, Stevenson took over, looking like his old self from his college days at Oklahoma. Harris’s status will be updated throughout the week, and with only two active running backs on the team including himself, a practice-squad player (likely Pierre Strong Jr.) will be elevated should he miss time.
6: Matthew Judon’s two sacks Sunday set a franchise record for most sacks through the first five games played, putting him at six on the season. Judon had Goff under pressure all day, and forced a fumble on one of his sacks — which was recovered by Dugger for the score in the second quarter. He’s also now the only Patriot to ever record at least one sack through his first five games of the season.
24: The Patriots’ defense limited Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson, the team’s WR1 and TE1, to just 24 yards on five total catches. Josh Reynolds led the Lions in receiving with 92 yards.
Quotables
On hearing chants for his name, Zappe was more happy to go home with a win instead of seeing the support for him: “I like the support, but to be honest with you, I was just more excited about the win. To get a win with my team, that was really the focus point for this week. That was going to be the focus point for the rest of the season,” he said.
On the defense recording a shutout, Jack Jones was all smiles about being a part of it. He had the lone interception of the day on Goff, which was an end-zone try that gave the Patriots the ball on the 3-yard line: “It does feel great, it does feel great. You don’t get them too often in this league, no matter who you are playing. Much better against the number-one offense that came in. We were prepared and we were able to make a lot of plays in the game,” Jones said.
Veteran center James Andrews was particularly pleased with the 161-yard day Stevenson put up on the ground, part of which was from a 49-yard run where he stumbled a number of yards to stay on his feet: “That’s a pretty good day. Did a great job, a couple of big runs, a couple of hard big runs. Stumbling, breaking tackles. We can only block so many, so the running back has to make guys miss. He did a great job of that. He’s very versatile when he gets the ball in his hands. I’m proud of him. He’s a great running back and he makes us look a lot better than we are sometimes,” Andrews said.
With winds coming from the northeast at 15 miles an hour ahead of kickoff, Belichick applauded Folk’s success in converting all field-goal and extra-point tries: “The crosswind, especially when it gusts, is tough. Nick makes it look so easy. Honestly, it’s kind of what it’s like in practice. We’ve got some wind out there, some crazy wind, and the ball goes in between the uprights all the time. Yeah, I mean, I can’t say enough about Nick Folk. He is so professional, so consistent, so dependable,” Belichick said.
With the Lions’ top targets seeing little to no action, Belichick credited the coaching staff as a unit in helping keep the big plays off the board: “We tried to disrupt the timing a little bit. ... We were able to I think disrupt the timing of the Detroit passing game, which, again, is very good. They have a good quarterback, good receiver. St. Brown is an excellent receiver obviously. Reynolds and, of course, Hockenson. They have a good group of skill players, good backs. It’s kind of everybody doing their job, but we tried to re-route them a little bit. Coach set a good game plan, and the guys that were on him, particularly Kyle (Dugger), but A.P. (Adrian Phillips) had him some, Devin (McCourty) had him some, Pep (Jabrill Peppers) had him some. ... It’s not just one guy. It’s just good team defense,” Belichick said.