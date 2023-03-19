For the fourth time in school history, and for the third time in the last five seasons, the Foxboro High girls basketball team is the Division 2 state champion.
Foxboro was the last team standing, and the last team to leave the Tsongas Center on Saturday night. The Warriors earned the right to soak in the moment and enjoy everything they worked toward this season, from taking interviews in the hallways of the arena, to celebrating in front of their packed student section.
It was a well-deserved victory lap, with nobody waiting their turn after them.
After holding serve with a 10-point lead through the first half, Foxboro found third gear in the second half to double the lead to 20. Dracut stood little chance of surmounting a comeback against a relentless defense that smothered sharpshooter Ashlee Talbot.
The Warriors from the start of the season were pegged as a favorite to make a run in Division 2, so long as their half of the bracket proved favorable. Earning a fifth seed gave Foxboro a home-court advantage the entire way, with just No. 4 Westwood being the higher seed.
Once Westwood went down in the Round of 16, it was a clear path to a Final Four position. A rout of No. 13 Chicopee brought on No. 1 Walpole, which went down in blowout fashion at the hands of the Warriors.
But at the start of the playoff run, things didn’t look like it would be easy. One of the youngest teams in the tournament, Foxboro showed some nerves and shakiness in its opening round against No. 28 Holliston. The jitters lasted just a few minutes in the first round, and a group of five freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors and only two seniors proved they would not be denied.
“I said a few weeks ago they play like they’ve been here before, and none of them have,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “I think the first game, against Holliston, they definitely played like they were young. Every game they’ve played since then, the maturity, you could see it on their faces and the focus on them that a coach only hopes to see. If you look at the roster and you see a bunch of sophomores and juniors out there, you would never have known that if you saw them on the court.”
One of the heroes from Saturday night was Ava Hill, coming off the bench to add pivotal points in the first half to help build Foxboro’s early lead. She hit a three to push the lead to five, and added another basket to make it a six-point difference. She had the final basket of the first half to make the lead 10 in favor of Foxboro.
The sophomore finished with 11 points, and Downs said her poise and play on both ends of the floor was big in helping Foxboro earn the win.
“Huge. It was huge and she has that capability every night,” Downs said. “She didn’t show she’s a sophomore, she didn’t show she was nervous. She was helping on defense the way we’ve been practicing all week. She hit some key shots and was strong with the ball. She was the dynamic player we needed tonight.”
Hill wasn’t the only sophomore to prove pivotal. Addie Ruter, as she had been all season, was automatic from close range for the Warriors. A dynamic scorer who utilizes her 6-foot 3 inch frame to dominate the glass, she had finished the season with her fifth straight double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) of the postseason.
A type of player that adds another ripple to an already tough-to-stop offense, Downs called her both a secret weapon and a nightmare for opponents.
“She’s the secret weapon I’ve actually never had in 12 years (as a coach,)” Downs said. “Few teams have (players like her). To have the scorers I have and then you add an inside player, it makes a nightmare. You can’t go to a zone because you’ll shoot lights-out, and if you got to man, she’ll beat you. She’s fast, she’s tall and she can shoot. She does it all and can find the open player. She’s a weapon and I’m happy to have her for two more years.”
Teammate Camryn Collins praised Ruter’s play, citing her ability to play her part in the patented “Warrior Ball” system well.
“Everybody has a role on this team. ... She knew she had a role and when you see her, you can tell she’s an asset with her height,” Collins said. “When she came on the court, she knew she (added) a dimension with her height. I think she did an awesome job growing as a player, I’m so proud of her.”
With Kailey Sullivan and Collins an already established 1-2 punch, Ruter entered the fray looking to make it a Big Three. This season saw her become a top-10 scorer in the Hockomock League on a points-per-game basis, and locks her into the conversation as one of the most problematic “bigs” for opponents.
“I worked a lot in the offseason, but I wasn’t really sure how things were going to come out,” Ruter said. “That first game (of the season) was a big confidence-booster for me and I just tried to stick with it.”
For now the future looks bright in Foxboro, and with everyone who saw the floor on Saturday likely coming back for the next season, the Warriors will undoubtedly be a team to beat. Sullivan, Collins, Hill, Ruter, Erin Foley and Izzy Chamberlin all were key in the win and have nowhere to go but up in terms of progression.
All 73 points scored in the championship game came from someone who will return next season, and with hardware going in the cabinet at Foxboro High, there’s likely one thought going through the Warriors’ minds going into next season: Let’s do it again.