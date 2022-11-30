Week 13 brings the Buffalo Bills (8-3) to Foxboro as the New England Patriots (6-5) look to rebound from their Thanksgiving-Day loss and continue to stay alive in the postseason hunt.
The AFC East division race is anything but clear-cut this season, with all teams finding themselves in the running for a playoff spot. The Bills sit tied for first in the division with the Miami Dolphins (8-3), while the New York Jets (7-4) and Patriots are just off the pace and not out of division-title contention.
The Bills (literally) fumbled themselves out of a win over Minnesota in Week 10, bounced back with a win over the Browns the following week, and narrowly escaped with a win over the 4-7 Detroit Lions thanks to a last-second game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass on Thanksgiving.
A team that has won five of its games by a score or less, with four coming off a touchdown in the last two minutes or a game-winning field goal, the Bills are certainly beatable. The Panthers beat them in Week 3 and the Jets beat them in Week 8, two teams that are in worse stature than the Patriots. What can the Patriots expect from one of the most talented teams in the league?
We can start with the Bills’ pass rush. The Bills will be without Von Miller, the imposing edge rusher that is a disruptor on every down. Miller avoided an ACL tear, but will still need to miss a few weeks, and this can play to the Patriots’ benefit in the passing game without the future Hall of Famer breathing down Mac Jones’ neck.
A guy that’s played almost 70 percent of of his snaps in pass-rush situations, mostly due to teams resulting in the need to pass in a deficit, Jones and a battered Patriots offensive line will have one less thing to worry about. The O-line for the Patriots has seen better days with Dave Andrews missing last week’s game and Yodny Cajuste dealing with a calf/back issue (both are questionable). Isaiah Wynn is out for Thursday, leaving the offensive line depleted. It’ll be next man up for the Patriots, but they catch a massive break without Miller on the field — even if it means that his replacement can be equally as dangerous.
Gregory Rousseau, a well-rounded edge that has a team-best 32.9% pass-rush win rate and a pass-rush grade that bests Miller (83.7 to 81.8), and AJ Epenesa, both coming off an injury, will likely be focus points for the Patriots. Rousseau missed several weeks due to an ankle injury, so if he’s back to 100 percent the Patriots will need to key in on him off the edge to not only protect Mac, but to ensure nobody gets to the running back before they hit the line of scrimmage.
On the other end, the Patriots themselves will have to shore up their pass rush to force Josh Allen into uncomfortable situations. Allen’s elbow injury has seemingly had no hitch in the Bills’ system, as shown last week when Allen hit receiver Stefon Diggs for a gain of 36 to set up the game-winning field goal. A sprained elbow or a sprained UCL takes a few weeks to get back healthy, and it’s not the first time he’s had this injury. It’s been nearly three weeks since his injury happened, so he could be back to 100 percent — or what he believes is 100 percent.
Pressure from linebacker Matthew Judon, who looks to continue his otherworldly defensive effort this season, will be paramount. Judon is on a tear this season and has a career-best sack total of 13, which is the current league-leading total. With him on on defense is safety Kyle Dugger, who is coming off a season-high nine-tackle game against the Vikings, Davon Godchaux on the D-line, Ja’Whaun Bentley at linebacker, and Lawrence Guy on the D-line. The Patriots are second in the league in sacks and pressures, and after a week where the Lions pressured Josh Allen 17 times, the Patriots will be champing at the bit to get past an offensive line that has its own fair share of injuries.
The Patriots are hopeful to get cornerback Jalen Mills for game time on Thursday night. He is questionable entering Thursday, with Myles Bryant and Jack Jones the likely fillers for him in the secondary. Despite Judon being the major playmaking force on the defense, it will be a group effort to get to Allen, and will be a collective effort among Devin McCourty, Jabril Peppers, Kahlani Tavai and Adrian Phillips, Brant and Jones to give blanket coverage to Diggs and Gabe Davis — Allen’s two deep-ball targets that have combined for 1,760 of Allen’s 3,183 passing yards. They’ve also got 14 receiving scores between the two of them, more than half of Allen’s passing scores (23).
Outside of the O-line, the Patriots will look relatively unchanged, with the biggest absence being Damien Harris (out, thigh). Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as the RB1 in New England, a bruising RB who has had two down games in rushing standards but is a major part in the passing game. Stevenson caught nine balls for 76 yards last week and caught six for 56 yards the week before against the Jets. Without Harris, he’s set up for a large workload, as both an every-down back and a pass-catcher, so expect a lot of him in all scenarios — even with a makeshift offensive line. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker are also questionable for Thursday, and with a deep but not superbly talented receiver pool, that makes Stevenson even more of a focus for the offense — a safety net for Mac, if you will.
Final verdict: I’m not a football expert; that’s pretty well-documented. This could be a 45-10 game or a 22-21 game, simply put. But if the Patriots run the ball efficiently and more effectively than how they did last week then they’ll be in good shape. The pass rush for the Bills, while battered, will still be on Mac’s case and could lead to Stevenson’s involvement in the passing game reaching season-high numbers. The Patriots might not seek the deep ball, but the short-medium routes with low pocket time to Meyers and Hunter Henry will be on the table and allow New England to create methodical drives to keep Allen and Diggs off the field. Keeping the offense off the field, no matter how good your defense is, is key because Allen and Diggs could connect for a score in one play. They’re too much for even the best of teams, as shown by their late comebacks in games where they escape with wins.
Unfortunately, I don’t think the Patriots will be able to keep up with the Bills this week. Oddsmakers have New England at a +4 underdog, and I think they’re on the money with that line. It’ll be a 24-20 Patriots loss.