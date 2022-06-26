FRAMINGHAM -- Attleboro native Bryan Urday faced off with Nate Balakin Saturday, battling in the co-feature evening event for the vacant Massachusetts Welterweight Championship in the "Road 2 Stardom" event, presented by Granite Chin Promotions.
Urday (2-1, 0 KO) and Balakin (3-1, 1 KO) went shot-for-shot from beginning to end, with Urday gaining control of the fight in the fourth round. An overhand right hit from Urday put Balakin on his heels, but Balakin regained composure to even the game out.
A six-round unanimous decision (59-55, 58-56, 58-56) was handed to Urday, who took now holds possession of the Massachusetts Welterweight Championship.