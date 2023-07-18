NEWPORT -- At 38 years of age, John Isner has played many a tennis match across many a continent.
No other touring pro tennis player has won as many International Hall of Fame Open titles (four) or won as many matches (26), the latest being a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 verdict over Australia’s Alex Bolt Tuesday.
Isner has four Newport (2011, ’12, ’17, ’19) titles and owns the ATP career record for aces with 14,280.
“I’ve won a lot of matches on that (Center) court, I think more than anyone in the history (48th year) of this tournament,” Isner said. “So even though I was struggling a bit, I told myself just believe. I know that I’ve won a lot of matches in three sets out there.”
And he did, breaking Bolt’s service in the eighth game to take a 5-3 lead and then uncork 127-mph serves in the final ninth game.
Isner uncorked 20 aces against Bolt, suffered just four double-faults and faced just three break points. Moreover, he was successful on 69 percent of his first serves and won 75 percent (42 of 56) first-service points.
“It was a struggle, I haven’t been playing great this year,” the now No. 126-ranked Isner with just four ATP tour wins this season said. Isner lost in the first round at Wimbledon, Indian Wells, Miami and the French Open at Roland Garros.
“I’m playing well below my standards,” Isner, who turned pro in 2007, added. “I realize that I’m getting older, but when you get on a losing streak, everything is tough.
“I’m serving out the match at 5-3, 40-15, and I make a mess of it. These matches are tough and I just try to get through that. Getting that first one is tricky.”
Two decades younger, at the other end of the pro tennis spectrum, Alex Michelsen is the youngest American player, at 18 years of age, among the world’s touring tennis pros. Playing in just his second ATP Tour match, the No. 190-ranked Michelsen dispatched of defending champion Maxime Cressy 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 in a near three-hour test of physical duration and mental toughness. “You have to find a way to play tennis and not worry about anything else,” said Michelsen, who did not lose one of his 17 service games contested and spun just two double-faults, while handing Cressy his 12th first-round loss this season.
“I used to not be very composed when I was younger,” Michelsen said of controlling his emotions against a defending champion before a packed patronage. “I realized that was really bad for my mental state and how I was playing. When I keep it together, I usually play better.”
Michelsen has compiled an enviable 17-8 record on the Challenger Tour thus far, winning the ATP Challenger Tournament in Chicago. Michelsen, most notably, won 53 percent (28 of 53) second-serve return points and saved all five break points that he faced. “I just tried to hold my serve and found a way,” the 6-foot-4 Michelsen said. “You have to disconnect on the return games. There were a few moments that I was pretty frustrated with myself, but overall, I kept it pretty composed. I stayed mentally tough.”
Also. No. 6-seeded Max Purcell of Australia suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to the Netherlands' Gijs Browner, while 37-year-old and 2021 Newport titlist Kevin Anderson of South Africa came out of retirement to serve 11 aces in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo.
Isner, the North Carolina native who has 16 ATP Tour titles, has career wins over Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
“Not being a favorite is kind of good; I’m probably favored in most of my matches here and throughout my career,” Isner said. “I like the underdog role, but especially if I can get some matches under my belt. I still believe I’m capable of some good stuff. It takes practice, it takes time.
“I haven’t been fully healthy this year,” he said of a foot ailment. “All in all, with as many matches as I’ve played through my career, in college, it’s been 20 years of a lot of miles. Truthfully, I never thought I’d still be playing at 38.
“Winning breeds confidence and truthfully, I’m sick of practicing,” Isner said. “I can’t stand it. Winning matches is the best type of practice.”