PROVIDENCE — Limited to nine minutes of playing time due to fouls and negligible contributions at both ends of the floor, Nate Watson demonstrated why he is the envy of many an NBA scout during his second half performance on the floor for the Providence College basketball Friars Saturday in an 83-73 Big East Conference victory over St. John’s.
“He was a man, I was proud of how he responded,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the 6-foot-10 fifth-year senior center. “He hasn’t been himself, criticized for this, criticized for that — he played the way that we needed him to play."
Watson scored 18 of his 22 points during the second half on seven-for-eight shooting; the most points that he has scored in six games, his fourth 20-point game of the season. In addition he took down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
“He played the way that we need to build upon to get to that next level,” Cooley said. “There’s my guy.”
Watson, a preseason All Big East first team selection, has been in double scoring figures in 10 of 15 games. But of late, in just three of the past eight – including 1-for-9 shooting with three points and five rebounds against DePaul, followed by a 4-for-11 accuracy mark from the floor against Marquette for eight points and eight rebounds.
Watson is shooting 55 percent from the floor (No. 4 in the Big East), averaging 13.5 points (No. 12 in the Big East) and is averaging six rebounds (No. 19 in the Big East).
“I don’t have any concerns, but I know that we can execute better,” Watson said. Double-teamed and muscled in the paint, limited to four shots and five points against Texas Tech, 14 points on 14 shots against Seton Hall, Watson was hoping for a better showing on the stat sheet against St. John’s.
“I’m happy with this group, we have multiple players who can score, we all have the same goal,” Watson said, acknowledging that he doesn’t have the weight of the team’s success on his shoulders.
In the 119th renewal (St. John’s lead 64-55) of the rivalry dating back to Feb. 25, 1927, “the game was all about how we responded,” Cooley said of Watson and his Friars. “How do respond to a tough loss (at Marquette) and during the game? We had a lot of contributions up and down the lineup.”
Guard Alex Bynum produced a PC career-best 18 points with seven rebounds; forward Justin Minaya accounted for 13 points and seven rebounds; guard Al Durhan had 13 points and drew six fouls; and forward Noah Horchler took down 13 rebounds.
“I don’t know if he was disappointed in that first half, he had two fouls,” Cooley said of Watson’s limited impact, four points on three shots and three rebounds. “In particular with big guys, it’s hard to play big guys that are that physical with two fouls --- they run into people by accident. We’ve got more than enough quality depth there.”
The loss was the fourth straight for St. John’s (9-4, 1-1) against the Friars. Moreover, the Friars limited Big East scoring leader Julian Champagnie to 11 points on 19 shots and No. 6 scorer Posh Alexander to just two second half points.
More eye-popping was the Friars hitting on 26 of 30 free throws, 14-for-15 during the second half, outscoring the Red Storm by 18 at the stripe.“Our job is to take one game at a time,” Cooley said, the Friars heading to Creighton Tuesday. “For whatever reason, we’ve been good (4-2) on the road and in our league you have to steal a road win somewhere. You have to have that mindset of greatness – to encourage men that they are better than what they are, to give them courage and confidence.”
With the Friars owning a 60-58 lead with just over six minutes left, Watson scored five straight PC points, both on power moves to the basket on back-to-back possessions, the second of which drew a foul, which resulted in a three-point play. PC then reeled off seven straight points, including a 3-pointer by Minaya to gain a 72-60 margin with four minutes to go.
“We want to show what we can do, I just want to win, I don’t care about the rankings,” Watson said. “We’re confident, we’re seniors, we know what to do.
“I came back (for a fifth year) to lead this group,” Watson said, entertaining offers to spend an extra NCAA granted season elsewhere on the basketball map. ”I want to lead this team to the Big East championship.”
