BALTIMORE, Md. — When Eric Podbelski was first assembling his Wheaton College baseball team through the winter months during informal workouts inside the Beard Field House, he had no inclination that the Lyons, coming off of a 32-win season and with eight seniors on the roster, would achieve such feats as winning its 17th NEWMAC Tournament title, earning an 18th NCAA Division III Tournament appearance, and winning a fifth NCAA Regional Tournament title.
“Early on, we won a game, then lost a game and responded,” Podbelski said of a 1-2 record during the indoor season back in March at Northborough. “Then we were heading to Florida (Auburndale and Winter Haven) and we lost our first game to Coe (9-3),” he recalled.
Then the Lyons won six straight games, scoring seven or more runs in four of those. Wheaton returned to the 02766 district and proceeded to win eight of its first nine games.
Forty-two wins later, the Lyons produced a most memorable season, ending with rather humbling 9-4 and 12-2 losses to No. 1-ranked Johns Hopkins University Saturday in the NCAA Division 3 Super Regional Tournament.
“You didn’t know who you are, but the one thing that stood out was the way that they responded,” said Podbelski, who has been at the helm of the Lyons’ program for all of its 26 seasons. “We started to get on a little bit of a roll, but coming back from Florida we didn’t know what we had here, how it was all going to look. But we had a chance to be successful and the confidence built.”
Wheaton put together three winning streaks of eight or more games, including a pair of 10-game streaks, then won three “elimination” games in both the NEWMAC Tournament and New London, Conn. NCAA Regional Tournament to take titles.
“Guys got settled into roles — be it the pitching staff, the bullpen, the lineup,” Podbelski said of the maturation around senior shortstop and NEWMAC Player of the Year Cavan Brady and sophomore righthanded pitcher Ryan McCarroll of Clifton Park, N.Y., the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year. “We tweaked a few things here and there along the way, they responded in a big way and found a way.”
Needing to win the afternoon contest at the Bluejays’ Babb Stadium in Baltimore after losing a five-run contest in the mid-day hours, Wheaton’s five-man pitching corps was tagged for 16 hits (three of which were home runs) and issued eight walks. Most notably, the Blue Jays scored pairs of runs in both the second (on a two-out, two-run homer) and third (on a two-out, two-run double) innings to take control and then used six hits to plate seven runs in the seventh inning.
“That’s a tough turnaround,” Podbelski said after losing the first game Saturday, coming off of an opening victory over the Bluejays on Friday. “All of a sudden, you’re on the edge of seeing your season end. That’s hard to do, especially when you are playing a team that is good and not to have a letdown.”
In the “winner-take-all” third game of the series, Wheaton faced a four-run deficit before getting on the scoreboard in the third inning. A.J. Guindon singled, Mike Maher drew a walk and Nick Croteau belted an RBI single into right field.
The Lyons cut their deficit to 5-2 with another single run in the fifth inning as Will Haskell reached base on an error and Maher belted a two-out RBI double.
Over the three games of the Super Regional, Guindon, the Lyons’ leadoff batter from Coventry, R.I., went 6-for-12, while Croteau, the No. 3 batter in the order from Cumberland, was on base in each contest, collecting three hits and a walk. Johns Hopkins totaled 27 hits and 16 walks in winning the pair of games on Saturday.
The Lyons were forever making comebacks in the second game of the double- elimination series, as a 9-4 mid-day setback set up the decisive third game. Guindon and Croteau (two hits, three RBI) sparked the surge. Wheaton tied the score at 2-2 in the third inning as Guindon singled and scored on a base hit into right field by Croteau.
Wheaton tied the score at 3-3 in the fifth inning as Maher belted a two-strike, two-out double and scored on a Croteau single. The Lyons tied the score again at 4-4 in the sixth inning as catcher Rob Wirtanen slugged a one-out solo home run (No. 5 of the season, RBI No. 39) over the left-center-field wall.
The Lyons had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Guindon stroked a leadoff single, advanced on a Maher base hit and scored on a Croteau sacrifice fly ball. Wheaton added a solo run in the eighth as Tom Ambrosone drew a two-out walk and scored on an error.
Johns Hopkins, however, tallied twice on two hits in the first inning off McCarroll, the Wheaton starter; regained the lead at 3-2 in the third; took back the lead at 4-3 in the in the fifth; added a single run on a solo homer in the sixth; and then plated four runs with a two-run homer in the seventh off of a Lyons reliever.
“That’s tough, getting the guys emotionally back into the right place,” Podbelski said.