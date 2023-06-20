WORCESTER — An eighth-inning comeback gave the Worcester Red Sox (36-34) their fourth straight win, a 7-5 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-34) on Tuesday at Polar Park.
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Nick Sogard began the WooSox rally with an infield single. Stephen Scott followed with a walk, and after a strikeout, Niko Goodrum stepped up with the tying run in scoring position. He worked a 1-2 count, then lined the fourth pitch he saw to left-center for a game-tying single, his third hit of the day.
Ronaldo Hernandez walked, loading the bases for Daniel Palka, who drilled a single to left as well, the eventual game-winning swing.
Brendan Nail pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning in relief for the WooSox, his third straight scoreless appearance out of the bullpen, locking down the WooSox’ ninth win in 11 games.
Out of 36 wins, 23 of Worcester’s victories have been in come-from-behind fashion.
Goodrum opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, smashing a 423-foot solo home run to the left of the batter’s eye in center. In 14 June games, the 31-year-old now has 17 hits, two homers and 12 RBI.
In the third inning, Bobby Dalbec came up and delivered another monster swing for Worcester, smashing a solo home run off a moving train in left field. The ball left his bat at 115 miles per hour, giving the 27-year-old his team-leading 18th Triple-A long ball of the season.