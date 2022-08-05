Welcome to our annual rankings of the “happiest” sports cities in North America, on the heels of our recent listings of the “saddest” sports metropolises.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Kansas City, Seattle, St. Louis and Buffalo.
We’ll count the cities down from those that are pretty happy to the cities that are borderline ecstatic. The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
6. Denver (four teams)
The NBA Nuggets and the NHL Avalanche have been knocking on the door of a championship for years now, but their efforts have always seemed to get derailed by injuries or playoff failure. That held true again for the Nuggets, who finished just sixth in the West this past season but qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but the Avs finally lived up to their potential by capturing their first Stanley Cup since 2001 by outlasting the defending Cup champion Lightning. That happiness and optimism in the Mile High City also carries over somewhat to the Broncos, who haven’t reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl L, but are excited about their team’s future now that they have their first legitimate QB since Peyton Manning after trading for Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, the Rockies are down in the dumps again, currently sitting in last place in the NL Westwith a 47-61 record, and have only qualified for the postseason three times since meeting the Red Sox in the 2007 World Series. The Rockies remain without a World Series championship since their inception in 1993. Still, the Avs have the Cup!
5. Milwaukee-Green Bay (3)
Just two years ago, this pair of cities separated by 112 miles in Wisconsin were on the “saddest” list, but one NBA championship and three fairly deep NFL playoff runs, and here they are on the better list of the two. The biggest factor for the region’s about-face is certainly the title secured by the Milwaukee Bucks a year ago, the franchise’s first since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-led Bucks hoisted the NBA championship trophy 51 years ago. It probably was disappointing that the Bucks weren’t able to properly defend their title this past season when Khris Middleton went down to a season-ending knee injury, but this team should be among the NBA elite for years to come. The NFL Packers have been among the NFL’s best teams for years, led by two-time defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, but they lately always seem to find a way to lose — often at home — in the biggest postseason games. As result, Rodgers and the Pack are still waiting for their first Super Bowl title since the 2010 season. Finally, the Milwaukee Brewers are still waiting for their first World Series championship in franchise history, but they’ve reached the postseason each of the past four seasons(including playing for the NL pennant just four years ago), and currently share the NL Central lead with the Cardinals at 57-48. Still, they look to be totally outclassed in the NL right now by pennant favorites LA, San Diego, Atlanta, and the Mets.
4. Boston (4)
Wait a minute, you might say. Boston hasn’t celebrated a Duck-Boat championship parade since the Patriots won their most recent Super Bowl in Feb. 2019. But one has to look at the big picture here: New England has still had 12 sports championships since 2001, and that’s far and away the most by any city, so there still must be some residual happiness by sports fans here (or there ought to be!). Most cities would kill for that kind of championship mettle spread over all four major sports. And need I remind you that that Patriots championship was just months after the championship parade for the World Series-winning Red Sox in the fall of 2018? That championship was the Red Sox’ fourth title in 15 seasons, which is the most of any MLB team this millennium. The NHL Bruins played for the Stanley Cup just four springs ago, but have been relegated to first- or second-round exits in recent years, although the franchise’s Cup triumph in 2011 still holds a special place in Bruins’ fans hearts, although it seems more distant by the year. But the primary reason that Boston is still on the happy list is because of the resurgence of the NBA Celtics, who were below .500 in January and seemingly headed to another lackluster season despite significant young talent, but turned things around and advanced all the way to the NBA Finals. Since that disappointing loss, the Green have definitely improved the team and should be there in the mix for an NBA championship — their first since 2008 and only their second since 1986 — again in 2022-23.
3. San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland (5)
Until the recently-relocated Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship in June over the Celtics, it had actually been a few years since a Bay Area team won a championship; that would have been those same Warriors, who had won their most recent NBA title four years ago, but that was on the heels of two other championships in 2015 and 2017. Not many people predicted the Warriors would return to championship form with an older roster and after a few down years, but they emerged from the West’s third seed to rally past Boston in six games in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, SF Giants fans have to be wondering what happened to their team after an MLB-best 107 wins last season, since the Giants are just third in the NL West this season with a 51-55 record. However, local fans also still fondly recall the Giants’ three World Series titles earlier last decade. The 49ers have had a bit of a resurgence the last few years after a long down period. Two years ago they were in the Super Bowl, falling to the Chiefs, and they returned to the NFC Championship game this past season (knocking off the Cowboys and Packers on the road en route) before falling to another eventual champion, their division mates, the Rams. Hard to tell how good the Niners will be after turning over the QB reins to the second-year Trey Lance (over Jimmy Garoppolo), but their defense is still pretty elite, so don’t write them off yet. Down south, the San Jose Sharks have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons, but three years ago they were in the conference finals, and six years ago they were playing for the Cup, losing to eventual champion Pittsburgh. Across the bay, Oakland’s lone remaining pro team still plays in the majors’ worst facility, and the A’s appear to be mailing it in this year, trading away assets and content to wallow in last place in the AL West with a putrid 41-66 mark.
2. Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg (3)
Really? Really. A region that was No. 7 on the “saddest” list just two years ago now sits in the second spot on the “happiest” list. How did they do it? Well, the area’s teams won three championships in a span of just 282 days over the course of 2020 and 2021, which is the shortest time for city to win three crowns since 1936. And you knew Tom Brady would somehow be involved, right? First it was the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning that won the franchise’s second Cup in the Edmonton playoff bubble in Sept. 2020, then TB12 and Co. won the Super Bowl just four months later on their home field, then the Lightning repeated as Cup champions with a five-game victory over the Montreal Canadiens last year. The Bolts were in the NHL Final again this season, falling to the Avalanche, but you know that they’re a perennial NHL power and will be right back in the thick of things next season. Throw in the fact that the St. Petersburg-based MLB team, the Rays, also played for a World Series championship in 2020, losing to the Dodgers in the World Series, and that they’re currently in the AL East hunt with a 56-49 record (on the heels of an AL East crown last season before losing to the Red Sox in the ALDS), and you’ve definitely got a region of happy sports fans on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
1. Los Angeles (8)
Boston fans loved seeing the LA teams suffer over the years, especially between 2014 and 2018 or so, but the City of Angels has regained the upper hand over the course of the past couple of years — and the seismic shift began over the course of a 16-day period in October 2020. First it was the almost-worst-to-first Lakers winning the pandemic-delayed NBA title in the Orlando bubble in mid-October, and then the LA Dodgers captured their first World Series title since 1989 just a couple of weeks later. The Lakers haven’t been able to remain championship-caliberdespite having three of the game’s preeminent superstars in Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron, but the Dodgers are still among MLB’s best, having reached the playoffs nine straight seasons and playing in the NLCS six times over that period and losing three World Series in addition to winning the 2020 title. But Los Angeles is the happiest city right now because it also has a defending NFL Super Bowl champion in the Rams, who won the Lombardi Trophy in February over the Bengals. It was the first Super Bowl for the city since the 1983 LA Raiders won it under Tom Flores. Those three elite teams kind of cancel out the mediocrity of the other five teams in the area — the NBA Clippers (who should be much better in 2022-23), the NHL Kings and Ducks, the NFL Chargers (also on the upswing), and MLB’s Angels — but the Kings can at least still boast a pair of Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s.