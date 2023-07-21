NEWPORT — At the age of 11, Alex Michelsen opted to put his soccer-playing days in the rear-view mirror and surrender any thoughts he had of becoming a professional baseball player.
Seven years later, Michelsen is becoming a gift to American tennis. And not even having set foot on a college campus yet, Michelsen may be carrying a flag for professional tennis in the United States for years to come.
The mature-beyond-years Michelsen continued to ascend on his meteoric rise in the world of tennis, twice overcoming one-set deficits, having beaten the defending champion, having beaten three ATP ranked players, and advancing to the semifinal round of the very first pro tennis tournament he has entered.
Winning 82 percent of his first-service points, winning 51 percent of first-return points and serving nine games without a double-fault, Michelsen delivered a textbook performance in a 6-3, 6-3 conquest of No. 4-seeded Mackenzie McDonald Friday in the quarterfinal round of the International Tennis Hall of Game Championships.
Michelsen will be opposed in Saturday’s semifinal round by four-time champion John Isner, who served up 20 aces and saved six break points to upset No. 1-seeded and No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second all-American quarterfinal-round match.
A California native, and still technically an amateur, Michelsen has put his scholarship to the University of Georgia on hold — maybe not following Isner’s footsteps as a Bulldog — for the moment until after his U.S. Open results.
“I haven’t processed this yet,” Michelsen admitted of winning for the third time in Newport, and winning for the 17th time this season. “It’s just another match, I don’t think too much about who I’m playing..”
Michelsen is the youngest American player, at 18 years of age, among the world’s pro tennis stage, checking in at No. 190. Playing in just his second ATP Tour match, the No 190-ranked Michelsen opened his tournament by dispatching of the defending champion, no. 58-ranked UCLA product Maxime Cressy 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5; beat No. 129-ranked, 31-year-old Australian veteran James Duckworth in three sets, losing just three games over the final two sets; and then spun a textbook victory over the former NCAA Division 1 singles champion at UCLA, the No. 59-ranked McDonald.
“Winning breeds winning and I’m glad to win as long as I can,” Michelsen said. “I’ve been playing well, my confidence keeps going up and up — it’s helped me play loose, good tennis.”
Against McDonald, Michelsen was successful on 38 first serves (78 percent), won 31 of those 38 first-service points and won two of three break points.
He won the very first service game of the match at love and then gained the edge with a service break of McDonald in the third game.
Michelsen won 18 of McDonald’s 35 first-service points and 10 of his second-service points (48 percent).
Michelsen is looking to become the 10th American to win the Newport title over the past decade, joining the four-time champ, Isner, two-time champ Rajeev Ram, Mardy Fish, Steve Johnson and Cressy.
In Saturday’s other semifinal-round match, No. 2-seeded and No. 38-ranked Adrian Mannarino will be opposed by No. 3-seeded and No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert.
“I could literally be his dad, that’s insane,” Isner said of his Final-Four matchup with Michelsen. “First and foremost, he’s a nice kid. He’s got a great future ahead of him.
“I think I have turned it around, winning three matches in a row is pretty big for me,” said Isner, now ranked No. 128 after a seven-match losing skid earlier in the season. “On the bigger points, I’m just looser and that comes from winning.”
Michelsen, from Laguna Hills, Ca., developed his near-flawless footwork (on a 6-foot-4 frame no less) by being tutored by his mom, Sondra, a retired teacher and former player at San Diego State.
“My mom used to say, ‘take little steps’ all the time. She taught me how to play and I was hitting with her almost every day until I was 15 or 16.”
“I used to be a hothead and I’m not anymore, I’ve changed my ways,” Michelsen admitted. “My parents want me to have a good attitude, I want to have a good attitude. I was not very composed when I was younger.”
Michelsen has won 36 “pro” career matches, and he’s 17-8 on the Challenger Tournament circuit, including the Chicago title with a win over former world No. 4-ranked Kei Nishikori.
“Playing another American will be a great experience for me; an American is going to make the finals. It’s going great for American tennis.”