Stacy Gillard’s first grade students at Holy Family Holy Name School in New Bedford celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday in their classroom on Friday, March 6, with a party and an appearance from the Cat in the Hat.
“It was such a fun day for them, and crazy to think that just a week later, everything changed,” said Gillard, an Attleboro resident, via email.
Gillard and her students left school on Friday, March 13, thinking they’d be back as usual the following Monday, but coronavirus school cancellations prevented that.
“Saturday we got the call that we wouldn’t be coming back,” she said. “Teachers had about a day and a half to prepare three weeks worth of lessons.”
That Monday, Gillard and the other teachers were the only ones at the school, packing up students’ desks and getting school work packets and Chromebooks ready to go for parents who would be picking them up later that day.
Gillard says virtual learning has been going well and that she and her students enjoy weekly video chat meetings so they can socialize and pray together. But there’s something missing for all of them.
“It’s not the same,” she said. “Many of them are struggling with the harsh reality that we won’t be returning to school for the rest of the year.”
One student, who was adopted during the pandemic, won’t be returning to the school at all since she now lives too far away. Gillard is excited for her, but sad she never got to say goodbye or congratulate her in person.
“I had so much I wanted to say to her about how proud I was of all of the challenges she overcame this year, and it broke my heart that I wasn’t able to do that before we left,” she said.
When asked what she misses most, Gillard said “dancing with my students,” referring to their “brain break” classroom dance parties.
“I miss hearing them singing and just being kids, but their parents have sent me videos of them singing, which is a plus,” she said.
Before she left her classroom, Gillard snapped one last photo of the class’s birthday board so she could remember to send cards to her students.
“I have sent out three cards so far,” she said. “I’ve sent each child a little present because I feel horrible that they can’t have a party, or celebrate with their extended family and friends.”
