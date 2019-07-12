State and City Votes on Medical and Adult Use Marijuana:
2012 State Ballot Question on Legalizing Medical Marijuana
63 percent—Yes
37 percent—No
Attleboro
64 percent—Yes
36 percent—No
2016 State Ballot Question on Legalizing Adult Use Marijuana
54 percent—Yes
46 percent—No
Attleboro
56 percent—Yes
44 percent—No
Attleboro Marijuana Ordinances
April 7, 2015—Medical Marijuana Ordinance Approved
Aug. 16, 2018—Attleboro Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance Approved (replaces Medical Use Ordinance)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.