State and City Votes on Medical and Adult Use Marijuana:

2012 State Ballot Question on Legalizing Medical Marijuana

63 percent—Yes

37 percent—No

Attleboro

64 percent—Yes

36 percent—No

2016 State Ballot Question on Legalizing Adult Use Marijuana

54 percent—Yes

46 percent—No

Attleboro

56 percent—Yes

44 percent—No

Attleboro Marijuana Ordinances

April 7, 2015—Medical Marijuana Ordinance Approved

Aug. 16, 2018—Attleboro Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance Approved (replaces Medical Use Ordinance)

