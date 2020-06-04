The state Department of Correction said Thursday that it has tested all inmates for the coronavirus at all 16 of its prisons, including two in Norfolk.
At MCI-Norfolk, a medium security facility, one inmate and five correction officers tested positive for COVID-19, according to records submitted to the state Supreme Judicial Court.
No inmates were infected at the Pondville Correctional Center. One correction officer tested positive at the prison, according to the records.
In addition to testing inmates at prisons, people held at other facilities under a civil commitment for being sexually dangerous or for treatment for substance abuse or mental health issues were also tested, according to a press release from the Correction Department.
As of Wednesday, 7,679 inmates were tested. Currently, there are 7,173 people in custody and many inmates have been tested more than once, according to a spokesperson.
Since the pandemic hit in March, a total of 390 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. All but about 60 have recovered and about 50 have an active diagnosis. A handful of test results are pending.
Eight inmates have died of the highly contagious virus.
Also on Thursday, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office released the number of inmates and staff infected in the last week.
Seven inmates have tested positive since May 28 and six staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The six new cases bring the BCSO total to 40 staff members since the beginning of March. Over half have recovered and returned to duty, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.
A total of 39 inmates have been infected, 24 of whom have recovered and returned to the general population. Eleven remain in medical isolation monitored by health care professionals and four were released as their sentences ended, according to the spokesperson.
The Department of Correction, which houses inmates convicted of more serious crimes, said 11 of its 16 prisons have three or fewer COVID-19-infected prisoners and seven have no cases.
The department said testing will continue on a strategic basis. Any inmate who meets criteria is tested and any inmate requiring a hospital level of care is hospitalized, according to the spokesperson.
The state Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a lawsuit in March seeking the release of inmates to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The SJC ordered hearings held for some pretrial inmates but ruled it had no authority to release prisoners serving sentences for crimes.
In order to mitigate the spread of the virus behind bars, the department said it took steps to make it safer for inmates by instituting screening procedures, distribution of hand sanitizer and other measures, including testing.
