MANSFIELD -- State public health officials have declared the town a moderate risk for Eastern equine encephalitis.
The town is the latest in the state to be categorized this summer at that risk level while nearby Norton was declared a critical risk for EEE last Friday .
Moderate risk level means that although no mosquitoes have been positively identified by testing within Mansfield, there are EEE infected mosquitoes in the area.
EEE is a very rare but serious disease caused by a virus spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Since the virus was first identified in Massachusetts in 1938, fewer than 100 cases have occurred.The most recent outbreak of EEE in Massachusetts began in 2010 and included nine cases with four fatalities through 2012, according to the state Department of Public Health.
In Massachusetts, the virus is most often identified in mosquitoes found in and around freshwater, hardwood swamps.
The state declared Norton a critical risk after a young goat tested positive for EEE. According to the state health department, it is the first animal in the state to come down with EEE.
Easton has also been declared a critical risk while Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton are considered high risk, according to the state.
North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk are categorized as a moderate risk.
August is when there is the highest chance of EEE infection in humans, according to DPH officials. But mosquitoes can be active and remain a threat into fall, and they also carry the dangerous West Nile virus, authorities say.
State health officials recommend residents wear mosquito repellent, long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially between dawn and dusk. Mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens is recommended to protect children.
Bristol County Mosquito Control is currently taking residential ground spraying requests for the mosquito season. Call 508-823-5253, option 1 between 8 a.m. and 2 .p.m. For more information, check their website at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/bristol-county-mosquito-control-project
No aerial spraying has occurred in Mansfield and none is scheduled yet.
