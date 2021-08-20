Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday he is asking the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for the ability to institute a mask mandate for students in kindergarten through grade 12.
The proposed mandate would apply to all students age 5 and up while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until Oct. 1. Once the mandate ends, vaccinated students and staff at middle and high schools would no longer be required to wear masks if 80 percent of students and staff in the building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.
Students who are unable to wear masks due to medical or behavioral needs are exempt.
