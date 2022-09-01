State education officials have scheduled an exploratory visit later this month to preview a preliminary funding application that could help offset the costs of renovating the Taylor Elementary School.
“I’m a little surprised,” school Business Manager William Yukna said last week of the pending visit. “Actually, I’m very surprised.”
Yukna, who initially predicted it might take years for the town to secure funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, said the Sept. 14 site visit is expected to include a tour of the South Street facility, as well as evaluating general objectives of the proposed overhaul.
He also cautioned against undue optimism, explaining that conditions at Taylor — where both the roof and heating system already have been replaced — are not as bad as those experienced at the Burrell Elementary School prior to building renovations undertaken there.
But he said the upcoming visit remains an important first step in documenting how Foxboro’s needs stack up against similar applications from other communities.
“Being in relationship with the MSBA is very important,” he said. “And obviously, how they view what we’re doing is also important.”
Yukna said that Foxboro had been reimbursed $14.6 million — representing approximately 56 percent of allowable items — for the Burrell School project, with local taxpayers footing the remainder of the $34.7 million price tag.
Yukna also suggested that over the years, Foxboro has earned a well-deserved reputation for thrift with the agency.
“We’ve spent less on the six or seven projects we’ve done than some towns have spent on one school,” he said. “I think we get a good bang for our buck.”
Sam’s beat goes on
In other action, school committee members gratefully accepted the donation of a drum kit on behalf of the high school music program in memory of one of its most recognizable members.
The kit was donated by Scott Berns, father of the late Sam Berns, who died in January 2014 at age 17 from progeria, a genetic disorder that causes children to age at an accelerated pace.
Among his many accomplishments while growing up locally and attending local schools, Sam Berns had been a percussionist and section leader with the Foxboro High School marching band.
His spirit was memorialized posthumously by naming the new high school turf field complex in his honor.