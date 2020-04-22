Stephen B. Mullally, age 82, passed away Sunday, April 6, 2020 at his home in Foxboro, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Vernon and Sarah (Wilson) Mullally.
Stephen was born on Jan. 3, 1938 in Boston and was raised in Dorchester. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He has been a Foxboro resident for the past 50 years.
Like many Mullallys, Steve had railroad in his blood and spent his career as an engineer for the Penn Central, Boston and Maine and Amtrak railroads. Through his work, and as a member of the Foxborough Fish & Game and the Foxboro American Legion, he met many of his dearest friends, of which there are too many to name without inadvertently leaving someone out. But his dearest friend of all, his wife Rosie, left this life a year and one month prior to his passing, leaving Steve devastated.
In Boston, you know people care about you when they give you a nickname; well Steve had many because so many cared about him: Caesar, Archie, Steve, Stevo, Stevie, Pops, Dad. Poppy is how he was known by his grandchildren; he loved them all so much and enjoyed hearing about their days and giving them grandfatherly advice. Steve loved all of his family, and enjoyed calling them to talk about current events, and the Pats and the Sox.
Steve loved cooking and found great reward in watching his family and friends enjoy his famous home fries, bread and pizza; a love he brought into the co-founding of Sals and Mals Pizzeria in Foxboro. His other great loves were working on crossword puzzles for hours a day, and wintering in Marco Island, FL with Rosie.
He joins in Heaven his late wife Rosemary C. (King) Mullally, his daughter Sarah, his parents Vernon and Sarah, his brothers Vernon, Robert, William, Richard and Finley, and his sister Matilda. Devoted father of Patrick and his wife Edie of CT, Kevin and his wife Kathleen of Foxboro, Lauren and her husband Michael Gillis of Walpole, April and her husband Harry of Foxboro and James and his wife Francisca of MD. Loving grandfather of 14.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.
