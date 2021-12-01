NORFOLK — After a one-year hiatus, Stony Brook Camera Club is returning to the Norfolk Public Library for the month of December.
Nineteen photographers will exhibit approximately 50 photographs covering a wide range of subjects. The exhibit opens Dec. 4 and will run until the end of the month. There is an artists’ reception on Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m.
From September to June, Stony Brook Camera Club meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays for a social hour and 7:30 for a program. Meetings feature competitions, speakers, image studies and discussions of general interest.
SBCC also sponsors a number of image-taking meet-ups throughout the year.
Visit www.stonybrookcc.com to see their calendar of events. There is also a “Be Our Guest” link on the home page; you can fill out the form to be notified of the Zoom connection for the next meeting.
