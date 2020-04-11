Prior to social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, many families had expected to gather Sunday to celebrate Easter by attending church services, taking part in an egg hunt or sharing a meal together.
Now, not so much.
The Sun Chronicle asked our Facebook friends and followers earlier this week how they’d be celebrating the holiday this year.
Here’s what they had to say:
“I am going to have Easter dinner at a later date (and) an Easter egg hunt for my grandchildren at a later date … hopefully in May sometime.” — Debbie Heidke
“By staying home, family can get together when this is over. Maybe if people stayed home this would be over sooner.” — Kim Wentzell-Reid
“I rescheduled Easter dinner. We’re hoping for Memorial Day weekend, but we’re keeping it flexible. We have been more in touch by phone or social media than ever.” — Elizabeth Adams Martin
“I’m excited to have a small Easter celebration with my husband and children. I’ve planned a lovely meal and hunt. I finally get to use my china! I usually don’t host holidays (my family is big and my spread is small) so this will be nice for me.” — Kabby Martone
“We usually have a big Polish dinner with family in New Bedford. But not this year. For the first time in my 50+ years, Easter will just be my husband and my son. Even when I was little and was once sick on Easter, everyone still got together. Even gathering treats for a basket has been tough when avoiding stores (luckily my son is a teen and way past the Easter Bunny phase). That said, we’ll get dinners from a restaurant and spend (more!) time as the three of us. It’s going to be very different, but OK.” — Tammi Miller
“We’re staying home, doing egg hunting in the yard for the kids and having a nice meal. We will always have next year with the family knowing everyone stays home and healthy this year.” — Christy Dee
