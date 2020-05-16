On March 8, the St. John’s Grade 6 Girls’ Basketball Team had just won a division championship for the Catholic Athletic League, which paved the way for them to represent their school, diocese and communities at the league’s New England championships in Vermont in late March.
“This group of hardworking girls practiced and played tirelessly every week since October to achieve their goal of making it to Vermont, a feat not easily achieved,” said Suzanne DeCoste, an assistant coach for the team. “Their goal over the past 6 months was within reach and you can see it in the smiles on their faces.”
But just five days after this photo was taken, the girls saw their Attleboro parochial school close and their championship dreams dashed due to the coronavirus.
“People will say ‘there's always next year,’ but is there?” DeCoste said. “My TV is playing in the background and they're saying we're in this for another 2 years.”
DeCoste, of Attleboro, her fellow assistant coach Carolyn Jones and the team’s head coach, Sean Fitzgerald, both of North Attleboro, understand the emotion surrounding the team’s loss from a parent’s perspective, too, as their daughters, Lauren DeCoste, Kaitlyn Jones and Lauren Fitzgerald are all team members.
DeCoste said her daughter misses school, her friends and her two major activities, basketball and horseback riding, but that she’s doing well in school with St. John’s distance learning program and shooting lots of hoops in the driveway, of course.
The family has been creating weekly projects to remind those they can’t see due to social distancing how much they miss them.
“That's the hardest part -- really missing the people we love and enjoy the most,” DeCoste said. “It’s scary not knowing how the future will unfold and how long this will last.”
Pictured are, front row, from left: #42 Jeanne Brown of Norton; #3 Halle Coyne of North Attleboro; #23 Ella Ribeiro of Attleboro; #22 Elizabeth Wyman of Pawtucket; and #20 Hope Abbott of Rehoboth. In the back row, from left: #34 Ciara Coyne of North Attleboro; #1 Victoria Oscar of Attleboro ; #43 Abby Whalen of Cumberland; #35 Lauren Fitzgerald of North Attleboro; #45 Lauren DeCoste of Attleboro; #50 Kaitlyn Jones of North Attleboro; and #32 Julia Pratt of Attleboro.
