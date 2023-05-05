FALL RIVER -- Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will present the Pope Saint Pius X Youth Award to 40 teenagers from parishes throughout the Fall River Diocese during a prayer service Monday.
The service is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.
The annual award, named for the pontiff who created the Fall River Diocese in 1904 and presented for the first time in 2001, recognizes teens who serve their parish community with selflessness, commitment, and dedication.
Nominated for the honor by their pastor, recipients support their parishes and the wider community through a variety of ministries and activities. Some are lectors, Eucharistic ministers, religious ed teachers, and youth group leaders; others have volunteered in local food pantries and tutored non-English-speaking persons.
Pope St. Pius X Youth Award recipients must have already received the Sacrament of Confirmation, be at least a sophomore in high school and not older than 19.
Those honored with the 2023 Pope St. Pius X Youth Award:
Attleboro Deanery
Natalie Alger, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, North Attleboro; Casey Gorhan, St. Mary Parish, Mansfield; Lauren St. Onge, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, Attleboro; Bridget Sutula, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; and Tucker Tuffile, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk.
Taunton Deanery
Aidan Byers, Holy Cross Parish, South Easton; Madison Cable, Holy Family Parish, East Taunton; Grace Harrington, Immaculate Conception Parish, North Easton; Emily Marquis, St. Nicholas of Myra Parish, North Dighton; and Lucas Toste, St. Ann Parish, Raynham.