Here’s a quiz to test your knowledge of the Apollo missions — 11 questions in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
1. Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. Who among the Apollo 17 crew was the last man on the moon?
A. Gene Cernan
B. Jack Schmitt
C. Ron Evans
2. Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were the first two men out of how many on to walk on the moon?
A. 10
B. 12
C. 14
3. How many Apollo missions went to the moon but did not land?
A. 3
B. 2
C. 4
4. There were two missions, Apollo 9 and 10, that tested the lunar landing module (LEM) before a landing could be attempted. Which statement is true about those flights?
A. Both orbited the moon, but didn’t land.
B. Both were Earth-orbital missions.
C. Apollo 9 orbited the Earth; Apollo 10 orbited the moon.
5 . How close did Apollo 10 get to the moon’s surface before returning to the command module?
A. 9 miles
B. 12 Miles
C. 3 miles
6. Apollo 13 needed a daring rescue plan from Mission Control, led by legendary Flight Director Gene Kranz, to get the stranded astronauts home safely. True or false: Kranz told flight controllers that, “Failure is not an option.”
7. Who played Kranz in “Apollo 13?”
A. Kevin Costner
B. Ed Harris
C. Robert DiNiro
8. In the same movie, who played astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise?
9. While most of the Apollo crews were tight-knit — Apollo 15’s crew of Dave Scott, Jim Irwin and Al Worden famously owned matching red-white-and-blue Corvettes — the Apollo 11 crew wasn’t close. How did Command Module Pilot Michael Collins describe the relationship among him, Armstrong and Aldrin?
A. “Amiable strangers”
B. “Distant friends”
C. “The moon trippers”
10. The Apollo 11 lunar module was, of course, named Eagle. What was the name of the command module?
A. Discovery
B. Columbia
C. Enterprise
11. Who was the only astronaut to hit a golf ball on the moon, and on what mission?
A. John Young, Apollo 16.
B. Alan Bean, Apollo 12
C. Alan Shepard Jr., Apollo 14
— By Larry Kessler
