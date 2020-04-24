Think you know your trivia? Test yourself with these five questions. Answers are at the end.
Mythology
Known to the Romans as Jupiter, the Greeks referred to the king of the gods by what name?
Boston movies
Portions of “Good Will Hunting” were set at Bunker Hill Community College. Despite the name, the Battle of Bunker Hill was actually fought where?
Books you haven’t read since high school
It wouldn’t surprise me if some of you have referenced this book in the past few days as your kids have run wild around the house. In what book does Jack say “well, we’re just going to have to look after ourselves”?
Super Bowl performances
Some Super Bowls are won because of an amazing QB performance, like Tom Brady’s 466 yards passing in the greatest Super Bowl comeback win ever. And some are won despite terrible performances. What quarterback had the lowest QB rating in a Super Bowl victory?
The gloved one
Michael Jackson holds a number of musical records. What 1983 MJ album set records for album sales, most top 10 singles from one album, most Grammy awards won, and more?
***
Answers, in order: Zeus, Breed’s Hill, “Lord of the Flies,” Ben Roethlisberger, “Thriller”
— Tom Reilly
