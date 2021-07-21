To the editor:
Re: ‘It is life,’ Page A1, July 17.
Congratulations to Sun Chronicle staff writer Tom Reilly on his great article about the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.
The article was well researched and written. It was also refreshingly apolitical.
I think we could all use more articles like this and less of the inflammatory and decisive ones.
David Goudreau
Seekonk
