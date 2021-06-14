To the editor:
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful wishes to thank the enthusiastic 400+ volunteers who participated in the eighth annual Great American Cleanup which was held on Saturday, May 1. The weather was cool and sunny ... perfect for picking up litter around town.
Waste Management hauled away a half ton of filled litter bags. The Recycling Center received 15 tires, a refrigerator, a compressor, and a mattress and box spring which were illegally dumped. To legally dispose of recyclable items please call the Solid Waste Department at (508) 699-0105.
Our appreciation is extended to the following for their invaluable support and assistance: Town Manager Michael Borg, DPW Director Mark Hollowell, DPW drivers, Solid Waste Director Michele Bernier, Waste Zero, and Waste Management.
It is inspiring that so many individuals, families, and businesses share KNAB’s commitment to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of our town.
Let’s keep North Attleborough looking great all year round! Residents are invited to join our terrific program, Litter Busters. Individuals and families “adopt” an area to keep litter free as needed. All supplies are provided including town trash bags.
Please contact Litter Busters coordinator Margaret Vigorito at knablitterbusters@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful Board of Directors
