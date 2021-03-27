The headline across the front page of the Feb. 6, 1978, Sun Chronicle warned that “winter’s second-worst storm” was about to strike.
The Attleboro area had just experienced a major snowfall two weeks earlier, and that storm did little damage. Few people felt there was any need for alarm as they headed for work that Monday morning.
The only problem was that every meteorologist — with the exception of WBZ’s legendary Don Kent — got it wrong.
It would not be the “second-worst storm of the winter.” It would be the worst blizzard of the century.
And it would be the first major challenge for The Sun Chronicle, the merged newspaper then less than seven years old.
The storm began about 11 a.m. that Monday. When it was done 32 hours later, 34 inches of snow had fallen. Parts of the area, including Wrentham and Plainville, saw 48 inches of snow.
Fifty-four people in Massachusetts and 21 people in Rhode Island lost their lives as a result of the storm.
Some died from drowning in the ocean, others from heart attacks from shoveling or slogging through the snow and a few from carbon monoxide poisoning due to snow-clogged car tailpipes. Freak accidents occurred as well, such as electrocution when stepping on fallen wires buried beneath the snow.
Still, The Sun Chronicle was preparing to publish a Feb. 7 edition. Paul Rixon, the general manager at the time, skied in from his home off Pike Avenue in Attleboro with his son Jay, who carried a backpack stuffed with sandwiches for the staff to share. Managing Editor Doug Reed also lived on Pike Avenue and walked in.
Reporter Henry Reiley found an ancient pair of skis and used them to glide in from his home on Holden Street in Attleboro. Another reporter, Mark Flanagan, alternately walked and hitchhiked from his South Attleboro home.
Although news was gathered and the circulation department was preparing to distribute the newspaper, everyone was sent home.
Gerald Keane had been sworn in as mayor of Attleboro just a month earlier and was faced with dealing with an epic blizzard. He made a firm decision: No traffic except for plows and emergency vehicles on any road.
That meant no Sun Chronicle that day or the next. It would not be until Thursday, Feb. 9 that a combined three-day edition with the headline “A snowstorm to remember” would hit the streets.
“This was the first time in 100 years that we couldn’t publish a newspaper and only Mother Nature could do it,” Rixon said 10 years after the blizzard.
But gathering the news was no small task in 1978, when personal computers, laptops and cellphones did not yet exist and photos were shot on film and developed manually. It meant all production had to be done in The Sun Chronicle’s downtown Attleboro headquarters.
A glimpse into the difficulties faced by the staff and the perseverance in overcoming obstacles is provided by Mark Farinella, who in 1978 split his time between news and sports reporting but who later became one of The Sun Chronicle’s most well-known personalities as a sports columnist.
Thirty-five years later, he recalled his own challenge in bringing news to readers. First, he bundled up, grabbed his camera and ventured out of his downtown Mansfield apartment to shoot photos.
“After hours of battling the elements, I knew I needed to get to Attleboro with the film. But how to do it?” he wrote. “The roads were impassable and my Rambler was trapped in my driveway. Enterprising soul that I was, I made my way to the nearby railroad station where one of the last trains out of Boston was creeping at a snail’s pace down the tracks, and I flagged it down. I managed to convince the conductor that it was a matter of life and death that I got to Attleboro, and he bought it — as long as I could board the moving train, something that was a lot harder to do than I thought. But I made it.”
While the blizzard shut down the area for at least a week, it is often warmly remembered as a time when neighbors helped neighbors and everyone, well, partied.
Rixon recalled it as “the most important local news event we ever covered.”
“It brought out the best in people,” he said. “It was a tremendous storm, but once it was over, the kind of cooperation it brought out between people is something we should never forget. It made life fun.”
