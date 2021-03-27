For nearly three months, New England had been in a deep freeze.
But the sun rose bright and warm on March 1, 1971, breaking a streak of 86 straight days of below-freezing temperatures.
Guy DeVany and Paul Rixon never noticed.
They were far more interested in the birth of their baby.
This infant would not be born in a hospital. Instead, DeVany and Rixon anxiously awaited the delivery of the first Sun Chronicle in the noisy, concrete-walled pressroom at 34 South Main St. in downtown Attleboro.
Cold never bothered either man anyway. DeVany hailed from South Dakota, Rixon from Vermont, both lands far more frigid than their adopted homes in Southeastern Massachusetts.
They shared two passions. Both were diehard Republicans. And both had a deep love for community newspapers.
The latter affection served The Sun Chronicle well. The news organization DeVany, the newspaper’s first publisher, and Rixon, its first general manager and second publisher, engineered into existence that first day in March 1971 celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.
Their stewardship and the equally passionate work of hundreds of employees since then have helped to establish The Sun Chronicle as one of the best small dailies in New England and the winner of multiple regional Newspaper of the Year awards.
However, the newspaper’s heritage dates back roughly a century earlier between two rival businesses in neighboring towns.
THE SEEDS ARE PLANTED
One must always understand that a newspaper is a business.
Newspapers are there to inform and entertain their readers.
To survive, though, they must generate enough revenue to cover expenses, compensate workers and provide a return on their owners’ investment.
The seeds of what would become The Sun Chronicle had fertile ground in Southeastern Massachusetts just after the Civil War.
Those were boom years.
In 1870, there was no City of Attleboro or Town of North Attleboro. There was one town, Attleborough, with a population of 6,769. By 1880, the community was thriving, and the population had grown by nearly two-thirds to 11,110.
Like much of New England, Attleborough had been a town of self-reliance from its founding in 1694 until the late 1700s. At that time, an anonymous French immigrant taught others his metal-fabrication skills, launching Attleborough into the industrial age and establishing the town as the birthplace of jewelry manufacturing in America.
During the Civil War, factories kept busy cranking out medals and buttons for Union soldiers. Unprecedented growth followed after the war when the jewelry and other goods produced locally found homes in the many rich cities of the North.
Times were good. The town was ripe for a newspaper.
“When a town has reached a certain stage of municipal development, the local newspaper is sure to appear, indigenous as cedars to Lebanon and as closely akin to the community it represents as buds to the apple trees,” wrote Edgar Perry, one of the principal players of what would later become The Evening Chronicle. “Attleborough offers no exception to this law of social and material evolution.”
But a funny thing happened to Attleborough right about that time. It split in two.
Talk of “The Division,” as it was called, had begun decades earlier. Instead of a town with sprawling farmland, Attleborough’s population became focused on two villages where the Ten Mile River and train stations — essential for powering factories and transporting goods — were located: East Attleborough (what is now downtown Attleboro) and North Attleboro.
Each village had become self-sufficient with its own merchants and churches. Each even had its own high school.
In August 1887, an election was held to decide whether Attleborough would remain one community or split into two municipalities.
By a mere 23 votes, “The Division” was approved. The village of North Attleboro was incorporated as a separate community.
It’s not surprising, then, that with the economy booming and each village affirming a separate identity, a daily newspaper would take root in each.
THE CHRONICLE IS BORN
In November 1871, Walter Phillips recognized the boom in Attleborough during a trip with his wife, a native of the town. Phillips was working for a Providence newspaper at the time, but he yearned for the opportunity to start his own.
The next month, Phillips began soliciting Attleborough residents for advance subscriptions to finance his endeavor. By early 1872, he had collected $1,900, enough to publish the first edition of The Attleboro Chronicle on Saturday, Feb. 3, 1872.
The type was set in a small office in a hotel in what is now downtown Attleboro and sent to the Providence Printing Co. The weekly newspaper consisted of four pages and cost half a penny.
The front page contained Phillips’ musings on current affairs and life in general and ads for places like New England Grocery Store (“Roasted Prime Rio Coffee Now Selling for 28 Cents a Pound”) to Hunt’s Remedy (“An Effectual Remedy for Dropsy, Kidney & Bladder Complaints”). There were no photos or even headlines.
Local news was limited to Page 3, short items ranging from major fires to church dinner announcements.
The Chronicle was an instant success. Within three months, the newspaper grew in size and moved to what is now downtown North Attleboro, where a press was located. Phillips also hired Edward Quinn, who did everything from editing the paper to setting type, and later Eugene Dunbar, a reporter.
Phillips sold the newspaper to Dunbar and Quinn in January 1873 for $5,000, making a neat profit in a short time. Phillips went on to greater fame as general manager of what would become United Press International, one of the world’s biggest news organizations, and developer of the Phillips Code, which all press telegraphers used for a generation.
The business changed hands several times before landing with Edgar Perry, one of many Brown University graduates to make their mark at the Chronicle. In 1883, Perry merged his business with a printing shop owned by William Barnes, allowing him to increase revenue by printing weekly papers in Norton, Rehoboth and Cumberland and to allow publication of the Chronicle two days a week, Tuesdays as well as Saturdays.
Just weeks after voters approved The Division, the newspaper changed its name to The North Attleborough Chronicle and began publishing four days a week, enough to be considered a daily.
The first edition appeared on Sept. 3, 1887.
For many years, North Attleboro — then a town of roughly 7,000 people — had the distinction of calling itself the smallest community in Massachusetts with its own daily newspaper.
In early 1890, the Chronicle changed its name to The Evening Chronicle, a moniker it would use until the end, and began publishing five days a week.
That move came not long after The Daily Sun began publication in Attleboro.
The rivalry had begun.
THE SUN BURSTS ON THE SCENE
Before there was the Chronicle, there was another newspaper: the Attleborough Weekly Bulletin. The brainchild of J.M. Stewart, the Bulletin first appeared in February 1858, three years before Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War.
Newspapering was difficult and costly in those days. The linotype, which simplified and expedited the process of setting type, was not developed until 1880.
The Bulletin folded not long after it began.
It would be a few years before the Chronicle faced competition. That rival emerged in 1879 with The Advocate, a weekly partly owned by Nelson A. Mowton, who also served as publisher and editor.
Mowton believed in bare knuckles journalism. His prose was lively, sometime vitriolic. His main target was the rival Chronicle.
After 10 years, The Advocate had established itself as the paper of record in what is now Attleboro, just as the Chronicle staked its claim to North Attleboro.
Mowton convinced his co-owners, N.J. Sweet and W.A. Sturdy, that the time was right for Attleboro to have a weekly newspaper. They agreed to cease publication of The Advocate and introduce a new paper, The Daily Sun.
The first edition appeared on Sept. 3, 1889. It consisted of four pages and cost a penny.
What had been one town with a weekly newspaper had become in less than 20 years two towns with two daily newspapers.
THE MARTIN DYNASTY
After the turn of the 20th century, the Chronicle was purchased by the well-to-do Hunt family of North Attleboro and given to Harry Hunt as a graduation present from MIT. Hunt remained publisher and editor for four years, overseeing the construction of the 12 Church St. building that would become its home for the remainder of its days.
Hunt had political ties to Theodore Roosevelt, who was not well liked by many Republicans in North Attleboro. They felt Hunt used the Chronicle as a pro-Roosevelt vehicle and wanted to buy him out.
In 1908, they approached Hunt about a sale. Hunt, who was eager to get out of newspapering and become a lawyer, put a price of $10,000 on the Chronicle, an outrageous sum at the time.
Nine businessmen agreed to put up $1,000 apiece and then approached, Joseph W. Martin Jr., a 24-year-old North Attleboro native who had been attracting attention both as a reporter for what was now The Attleboro Sun as well as in Republican political circles.
Would you become part-owner, publisher and editor of the Chronicle, they asked.
Martin said yes. Martin, who everyone simply called Joe, would go on to serve 44 years in Congress, including two terms as speaker of the U.S. House. He would also serve as publisher and editor of the Chronicle until his death in 1968.
“As it happened I had just $1,000 which I had accumulated through a combination of New England thrift and a succession of jobs that went back almost to my sixth birthday,” Martin wrote years later in his autobiography “My First Fifty Years in Politics.” “…There I was, an ambitious young fellow with $1,000 in the bank, great enthusiasm for paper work and enough experience to know how to put out a small daily. I accepted the proposition, and I never made a better investment.”
For the next six decades, Martin, along with his brothers Charlie, Al and Ed, ran the Chronicle as a vehicle for their Republican causes while providing blanket coverage of their hometown, North Attleboro.
“If there was some airline disaster in Greece that killed 400 people, that might make a little story in a front-page corner of the Chronicle,” the late Richard Sherman, a former reporter for the newspaper, said in a 1988 interview with The Sun Chronicle. “If the Rotary Club was holding its annual fishing derby, that was big news, on top of Page 1.”
The Martins never sought to expand their press, limiting the paper to 16 pages a day and potentially cutting back on advertising revenue. Except for Plainville and occasionally Wrentham, local news coverage never veered outside of North Attleboro.
That was not the case in Attleboro.
THE SUN RISES
While the Chronicle was the domain of the Martins, three men dominated the pre-merger years at the Sun.
The first was John H. Vallette, widely known as JH.
Vallette had been an advertising salesman for The Providence Journal when he was brought in by the Sun’s owners to serve as publisher and, they hoped, to boost circulation and revenue.
He proved to be an instant success.
Instead of the four-page paper of the early days, Vallette within two years landed enough ads to increase the page count to as many as 24 a day. During some weeks, there was as much as 70 pages of advertising, a phenomenal increase.
A bigger press was needed so Vallette moved the Sun’s office from Railroad Avenue to larger quarters on Bank Street.
Then disaster struck.
On March 9, 1918, fire roared through the Sun’s Bank Street building, destroying the new press.
Vallette was undeterred. Through his Rhode Island connections, he made arrangements to print in Pawtucket and later Providence. Within 12 hours of the fire, an “Extra” appeared on Attleboro streets.
Vallette needed a new place to conduct business so he relocated the Sun to the South Main Street location where it has remained for over a century.
But perhaps Vallette’s greatest contribution, long before his death on Aug. 10, 1929, came at the outset of his tenure when he named a reporter, Charles Cain Jr., as the editor.
Cain was 19 at the time. He came to the Sun’s newsroom fresh out of Taunton High School. Although he had planned to attend Brown University, he found the work of a reporter invigorating, and Vallette quickly recognized his talents.
At the age of 29, Cain also managed to purchase a share of the Sun while playing golf with a Sun co-owner at Attleboro’s Highland Country Club. In later years, Cain would become the majority owner.
Civic engagement was Cain’s main claim to fame. From 1890 to 1910, Attleboro had grown from about 7,500 residents to more than 16,000, and Cain, using the Sun as his pulpit, led a successful campaign to convert the community from a town to a city government in 1914.
A longtime member of the Taunton City Council, he was also a confidant of many Attleboro politicians and worked tirelessly to promote the city. Among his endeavors was a script he wrote for a film about Attleboro featuring its first mayor, Harold Sweet.
After 23 years as editor, he was named publisher in 1929, just after Vallette’s death and as the Great Depression was beginning. Although he always claimed figures were not his forte, words were, he managed to keep the Sun profitable through the difficult 1930s and during World War II.
By the 1950s, the Sun’s circulation had grown to more than 10,000, and Cain began planning for his retirement. Though it was widely expected that he would pass the newspaper on to his son, Charles Cain III, a group of Attleboro business owners persuaded him that they would have the resources to further expand the business.
In 1957, a group led by Samuel Stone Jr. purchased the Sun and neighboring properties and set out in search of a publisher. They decided against anyone with Attleboro ties but instead on a veteran Midwestern newspaper executive, Guy DeVany of South Dakota.
The soft-spoken DeVany turned out to be a visionary, modernizing the South Main Street plant, converting to offset printing with an expanded press, pioneering color photography among New England newspapers and leading the company into computerization of all operations.
DeVany also expanded the Sun’s coverage into neighboring towns such as Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth, unlike the Chronicle’s focus on its home base.
But it was a simple personal connection that led to perhaps DaVany’s greatest contribution to the newspaper.
HOW THE MERGER TOOK PLACE
In 1969, Howard Brown and Eugene Schulte, publisher and general manager, respectively, of a Wisconsin paper, the Kenosha News, traveled to Massachusetts to investigate the purchase of three small dailies north of Boston. Brown’s family owned a small media company, United Communications Corp., and was interested in expanding their holdings.
While they were in the region, Brown and Schulte called DeVany, who they knew from Midwest newspaper business meetings, to see if he wanted to meet for a bite to eat. DeVany agreed.
If that deal falls through, DeVany told them over dinner, give me a call. The owners here may be interested in selling.
The Sun at that time was owned by 15 local business owners, and after 12 years of ownership, none were particularly interested in newspapering.
In just a short time, United Communications became the new owner of Attleboro’s daily.
Then, before 1969 was over, The Evening Chronicle came up for sale.
After Joe Martin died in March 1968, the family put the paper on the market — and immediately attracted attention. Interest was keen from The Evening Times of Pawtucket and a group associated with The Providence Journal, both of whom were interested in expanding into Massachusetts.
The Martins were reluctant to sell but had no one in the family ready to take over. They had hoped to retain North Attleboro’s distinction as a small town with its own daily newspaper but that seemed unlikely under Rhode Island ownership.
The Brown family quickly made an offer, which was accepted. It was, DeVany said years later, “the single most important decision” the paper ever made.
THE SUN CHRONICLE IS BORN
Within a short time, the new owners of both papers as well as DeVany and Paul Rixon, who had stepped in to become publisher of the Chronicle after Joe Martin’s death, realized a merger would be best for the company and, more importantly, for its readers. Combining the newspapers would result in an improved news product, a strong front against competition and an end to costly duplication of equipment and services.
The merger, DeVany said years later, “provided one strong newspaper to do the same job in the same area for the same people that had been done by two newspapers.”
Rixon, who would become the general manager of The Sun Chronicle, was put in charge of merging the two operations. There were a lot of logistical details to be worked out: Merging the staffs, consolidating operations in the more spacious downtown Attleboro location, reworking distribution routes.
But the biggest emphasis was placed on making all readers and advertisers aware that this was a merger. The Sun, with a circulation of 13,000, had not bought up the Chronicle and its 3,000 readers.
“It became a marriage of equal treatment for both communities,” Rixon said nearly two decades after the merger. “The page 1 dateline still reads ‘Attleboro-North Attleboro, Mass.’” This confuses out-of-town advertisers, but it serves as a reminder for our readers and our staff that this is a hometown newspaper for both communities.”
The goal was not to be the Sun or the Chronicle, but The Sun Chronicle. It was to be a new newspaper with a different look but the same mission: Informing and entertaining the readers of Attleboro, North Attleboro and surrounding towns.
A new look meant new fonts, new designs, a new logo. All were worked out in a fairly short period of time, but only in practice sessions
That’s why DeVany and Rixon were in the press room on March 1, 1971.
Like expectant fathers, DeVany and Rixon were nervous that first day, waiting for their baby to roll off the press. In an editorial, DeVany pledged the new paper to “provide increasingly comprehensive news coverage of the area, to editorially lead where leadership seems needed and to extend our service over a wider radius that Attleboro and North Attleboro may be better served.”
So when the first inky copies were produced by press foreman Ray Welch and assistant foreman Maurice Marcoux, DeVany and Rixon could see that their mission had been accomplished. The paper was stuffed with local news.
Besides a story about The Sun Chronicle’s first day, there was a report that 42 percent of North Attleboro voters had gone to the polls to endorse a new town charter (though it would be nearly half a century before a charter came to fruition in the town).
In Attleboro, the school committee was wrestling with the idea of double sessions to accommodate the exploding baby boomer student population.
Up in Foxboro, number one overall draft pick Jim Plunkett was meeting his New England Patriots as the NFL team was preparing to play its first season at still-under-construction Schaefer Stadium.
It was the start of a 50-year run in which The Sun Chronicle continues to inform and entertain the nearly 200,000 people who reside in the 10 communities it serves.
Bill Kole, a Foxboro native who started his journalism career at The Sun Chronicle before moving on to become a foreign correspondent and is now the New England editor for The Associated Press, has seen all of the newspaper’s history. He was a fan as a child and remains that way today.
“Half a century after The Sun Chronicle’s rebirth into its current incarnation,” Kole said, “it’s never been more important to the city and the towns it covers and serves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.