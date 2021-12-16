The socialists, not the Republicans, are ruining this country
To the editor:
Re: “The right is ruining this country,” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, Dec. 8):
Aldo Ferrario’s letter would be laughable if not so sad. Ferrairo is so off base and fact less in his letters and this takes the cake by far.
I thank his father and family members for their service as does any American citizen. But to then to continue with his banter of how Republicans are “ruining the country “ is absolutely absurd.
It is crystal clear to all in this country now, that the Democrat agenda is to turn the greatest country the world has ever seen into a socialist, Marxist state run by liberals and progressives that seek nothing but power and control of our great land.
His facts are skewered. Any voting laws that have been changed since the last election are all for the betterment of the system if you would only take the time to look at the new laws enacted instead of going along with the lies and misinformation you are fed.
As far as law and order: What a complete joke it is to say Republicans are “against it in every way,” when it is the Democrats who have broken down every aspect of the very being of what this country is all about. Law and order is the cornerstone of our nation and the Republicans have always been the leaders in maintaining that.
Does Ferrairo remember the riots (oh no, I mean the “peaceful demonstrations”) of 2021 that saw cities and towns burned and looted beyond what anyone could imagine and even totally taken over by mobs. And the Democrats in control just stood by and allowed it as they pushed to defund the police, made their jobs so much the more dangerous, put their lives in further jeopardy than it is on a normal basis.
If our police cannot do their jobs because the leaders handcuff them, it will be up to the citizens to defend and do what is necessary. That will only increase guns and the blame is at the feet of those who wish to abolish the very law and order Ferrairo claims to respect. Bah, humbug on him ! You speak out of both sides of the mouth my good man!
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
