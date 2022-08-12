The Sun Chronicle area saw a number of star-studded high school athletes worthy of all-star status from this spring season, but no venue was more loaded than the softball diamond.
With 10 schools cracking the top-15 in power rankings across four divisions, three of which were in the top three for their respective divisions, all made postseason runs that came up short of state final berths. Despite that, 19 area diamond standouts emerged to make The Sun Chronicle 2022 All-Star Softball Team.
Leading the way are four representatives from King Philip Regional High, which put up one of the best softball seasons in the area, going 14-3. The Warriors were a well-balanced unit with solid numbers all around, sparked by Sun Chronicle All-Stars Charlotte Raymond, Jordan Bennett, Meg Sherwood and Ava Kelley.
Raymond hit .416 with a team-high 28 RBIs and 24 runs scored while also adding a homer and nine doubles. Her bat was coupled with Meg Sherwood, who hit .305 with 11 doubles, five homers, 28 runs and 27 RBIs, and Ava Kelley’s team-high .464 average, 18 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Bennett was a stud in the circle, striking out 109 across 105 innings. Her 1.39 ERA was among the Hockomock League’s best, helping keep KP in games.
Fellow Hockomock League rivals Attleboro High and North Attleboro High each produced three Sun Chronicle All-Stars, as did Tri-Valley League member Norton High.
Bombardiers Lily Routhier, Lindsey Perry and Lauren Eby had strong springs for 9-7 Attleboro. Routhier went on to hit .510 and drive in 45 runs, both team-high, while pitching to a 2.24 ERA that led the team. With her was Lauren Eby, who hit .490 with 26 RBIs, and Lindsey Perry, who hit .430 with 27 RBIs while also pitching her way to a 3.15 ERA.
Mandi Hanewich, Kelly Colleran and Zoey McDonough represent North Attleboro (12-4). Hanewich, the Rocketeers’ senior leadoff hitter, posted a .463 average with 14 extra-base hits and two homers. Colleran was widely heralded as one of the best arms in the Hockomock League, with the junior being named league MVP with 211 strikeouts, including a season-high 19 in one game. She also boasted a staggering 0.68 ERA and 10-3 record with four shutouts. At the plate, Colleran led North Attleboro in hits (40), homers (seven) and RBIs (35) while batting .536. McDonough armed the Rocketeers with a 7-3 record and a 1.31 ERA to go with 121 strikeouts, four shutouts and a no-hitter. At the plate she hit .397 and drove in 15 runs.
Norton’s trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Bella Vittorini, Sandy Fairbairn and Morgan Antosca. Vittorini went 12-3 with four complete games, one being a no-hitter. She also struck out 91 and had an ERA of 3.16. Fairbairn led the Lancers in hits (40), runs scored (35), stolen bases (21), batting average, (.515) and slugging percentage (.769). Antosca had a team-high .602 on-base percentage and tied Fairbairn’s 35 runs scored to lead the team. She just barely missed hitting .500, going ,493 at the plate this season with 14 stolen bases and 16 walks.
Bishop Feehan, Foxboro and Dighton-Rehoboth each own a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
The Shamrocks were solid from top to bottom, but Haley Coupal and McKenzie Faherty stood out above the rest. Coupal hit .567 with an on-base percentage of .635 while also clubbing 12 homers. On the left side of the infield was Faherty, who hit .457 with five homers in her senior year.
Foxboro’s Vittoria Cuscia and Peyton Feldman represent the Warriors. Cucia, a freshman, posted a 1.96 ERA with 74 punchouts. She also hit her way to a .333 average, leading the team in RBIs with 17 out of the No. 2 spot in the order. Feldman led off for Foxboro and hit .542, bringing in 32 hits with 27 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot.
Eliana Raposo and Haleigh Kelley from Dighton-Rehoboth round out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars after their standout seasons. Raposo was a dual threat, hitting .494 with eight homers and 34 RBIs while amassing 194 strikeouts over 124 innings in the pitcher’s circle. Kelley hit .479, homering five times with 34 runs scored.