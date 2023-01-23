From the tee box to the greens, many area high school golfers impressed during their fall seasons as they braved the ever-changing weather that New England brings.
Leading the way was a trio of underclassmen golfers for the Hockomock League champion King Philip Regional High Warriors who take top honors for The Sun Chronicle 2022 Golf All-Star Team.
The Warriors boast Ethan Sullivan, Cam Hasenfus and Evan Regan as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Sullivan paved the way for King Philip, averaging 37.9 per round to put him eighth in the league’s scoring race. Hasenfus finished his season with a 38.7 average to help clinch a third straight league title. Regan was one of the top freshmen in the Hockomock League as he averaged 39.2, with his best showing coming at the league championship with a 79 to tie for the top spot.
Four other schools check in with two Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece for North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Mansfield and Norton.
North Attleboro’s state-qualifying team are represented by Jake Gaskin and Tyson Laviano. Gaskin was one of the area’s top golfers and a regular among the low scorers, averaging a 37.7 score as either the No. 1 or No. 2 scorer. Laviano was right there with Gaskin, averaging 37.7 as well. Both were Hockomock League All-Stars and were in the Division 1 tournament.
Bishop Feehan’s Carol Pignato and Chad Correia also make the Sun Chronicle roster. Pignato was one of the few girls to hit the tee box in the area this past fall. The Feehan senior was as steady as they come. Averaging 39 strokes, she broke par (36) a handful of times and placed third at New Englands with a score of 73. Correia was one of the best in all facets of his course management and leadership for the Shamrocks. His 33 average was among the best in the area.
Mansfield, the Hockomock League runner-up, has two selections in junior Nate McClean and senior Drew Urban. McClean led Mansfield in scoring average with a 39.3, and helped clinch the league title in the standings race as the top scorer for Mansfield. He also tied for first place at the league championship. Urban finished the year equally as consistent to his teammate, scoring a 40.6 on average.
Norton’s Shawn Clary and Sean Nichols earn Sun Chronicle All-Star accolades for the Lancers. Cleary closed his sophomore season as the leading average scorer for Norton at 41.3. He medalled four times, and scored an even par on the Lancers’ home course of TPC Boston. A dependable asset, Cleary’s score counted in every match for Norton. Nichols, a senior, averaged 42.9, scoring in every match for the Lancers. He shot a season-best 39 at TPC Boston twice.
Attleboro High senior Leo Lombardo is the Bombardiers’ lone selection to The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Lombardo was one of the top golfers in the Hockomock League with a second-best 37.6 scoring average. A consistent ball striker and finisher, his round of 32 against Stoughton tied the school record’s lowest round.
Joining Lombardo is Foxboro’s Patrick Callahan for area recognition. Callahan averaged 42.3 throughout his rounds in the fall season and was named a Hockomock League All-Star.
Charlie Rosa is Dighton-Rehoboth’s Sun Chronicle All-Star. A multi-medal winner, the eighth grader helped D-R to a ninth-place finish at the South Coast Conference Championship and hovered around a scoring average of 40 for the season. He fired a season-best 38 at Hillside Country Club.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars is Seekonk’s Jonathan Tawa. The sophomore showed progress throughout the season for the Warriors as he closed with seven straight matches of 50 or lower.