The Sun Chronicle asked readers through our Facebook page to share their memories of where they were 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. These are some of the thoughts they sent us:
“On Sept. 11, 2001, I can remember first hearing the news while being a Senior in Mr. Ferruccio’s Psychology Class at Attleboro High School. The teachers were gathering TVs to put the news on. Sitting in our chairs, we were all in shock, some were crying. We watched in horror as the first plane flew into the first tower and aired on repeat on all of the news stations. We were then dismissed. That was the longest walk home.
“My dad, Gary Balunas, was working at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, so my younger sister, Cynthia, and I were later dropped off at my aunt’s in Mansfield. By that time, we saw the second tower collapse. We were glued to the TV saddened by what we just witnessed. Knowing that kids would not see their parents, wives and husbands would not see their spouses, and parents would not see their kids.
“The world stopped that day. In the days that followed, we learned that local residents had passed away there. A few years later, I knew I had to make a choice. I decided to take an EMT course mostly because of what the fallen heroes chose to do. They chose to wake up, suit up, and without hesitation help those people. They had a mission and a calling to selflessly get to the areas where this took place.
“As I write this, just last night, I was having a conversation with my 10-year-old about this tragic event. He was in awe just knowing what happened and one day, we will visit Ground Zero and place a single white rose in memory of 9/11.”
— Katrina Balunas, Cumberland, R.I.
“On Sept. 11,2001, I was a Captain on the Attleboro Fire Department. As a member of the District 3 Hazardous Material Response Team, I was traveling to Plymouth for a hazmat drill. The drill was that of a mass decontamination, where an aerial ladder was raised and placed with a spray nozzle on the top, as water could be showered to wash off any “contaminates” of the participants.
“Before the drill, we were notified by the Plymouth Fire Department dispatcher that the first tower was hit by a commercial airplane. We were called to the dispatch room and watched the second tower being hit by another commercial airplane, and the collapse of both towers. As we watched in shock, it was decided that we would do the mass casualty drill to keep our minds focused. We were asked to remain at the drill site and awaited on any orders that may come down from the governor.
“Team members with paramedic skills were put on stand-by for deployment to New York to assist the FDNY, due to the mass casualty. District 3 hazmat team members were dismissed after the drill and put on stand-by. We were put into groups and manned the hazmat trucks day and night, in 12 hour shifts, for any suspicious calls coming into the Easton Fire Dispatch. District 3 ran the gambit of calls from Southeastern Massachusetts to Cape Cod. In all, the District 3 team responded to 300 calls in 30 days.”
— Gary A. Pouliot Captain, Retired Attleboro
Fire Department
“I was in my first year of high school; it was actually my first day back after being homeschooled for a year due to a back operation I had.
“I remember the principal coming over the intercom and saying a plane just went into the Twin Towers. I had no idea what those were. The teacher wheeled in a TV and she started crying.
“When I saw the news, I knew the United States was going to be changed forever. At lunch that day, everyone was talking about it (asking questions like) how could something like this happen in this day and age and why would someone do that and why are there people out there that want to hurt others. To this day, I can’t get those first images out of my head of the first plane hitting.”
— Nia Bennoch
