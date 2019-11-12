XXX
The Community Players will be staging “Seussical” the next two weekends at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket (across from McCoy Stadium). The musical brings together many favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant and The Cat in the Hat. Patrons are invited to bring a new or slightly used book to the show. They’ll go to the charity Book Are Wings. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. You can purchase e-tickets online at www.thecommunityplayers.net or reserve at 401-726-6860.
The Attleboro Public Library and Oversoul Collective will present “Bronx Jazz: A Conversation Between Father & Son” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the library’s Marble Lobby. “Bronx Jazz” is a performance piece combining theater, spoken-word and poetry with live jazz and hip-hop. It’s written and performed by the father-son duo of Mwalim & ZYG 808. The presentation is supported by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council.
“We Did it For You — Women’s Journey Through History” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (formerly the Orpheum), 1 School St., Foxboro. The musical tells of the struggles and triumphs women have had to get their rights in America, including employment and voting. It has been performed for thousands of high school students, college students, and adults, and is now in residency at the Rodman Center. See www.wediditforyou.org for clips and details. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/students/vets. (www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org/calendar)
A Wheaton College chamber music ensemble will perform a concert for children, featuring “The Carnival of the Animals,” written by 19th century composer Camille Saint-Saëns, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Community Room of the Norton Public Library. “Carnival” is a famous suite of compositions in which the music mimics the character of a zoo full of animals. It will be performed by the 12-member Wheaton Sinfonietta, is appropriate for children of all ages, and is free and open to the public.
Americana, blues amd roots singer-songwriter Kerri Powers will perform Saturday night, Nov. 16, at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield. Powers is an East Taunton native who has lived in Connecticut for more than 16 years. Last year she released of her latest CD, “Starseeds,” and is planning a tour of the Netherlands in March and the release of a single in the spring. The Rose Garden show will be in the Congregational Church, 17 West St. Tickets are $16 in advance at www.rosegardenfolk.com or $20 at door.
