Garth Brooks opens Gillette concert season
Garth Brooks will kick off the 2022 Gillette Stadium concert season with performances on Friday and Saturday night, May 20 and 21. The shows mark his debut at Gillette and the return of live music to the venue. Brooks is a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history. Both shows will start at 7 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 3 and gates opening at 5. Limited tickets for both shows are available. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Sportswriter Bob Ryan makes Unlikely appearance
Bob Ryan, former sportswriter for The Boston Globe and a four-time winner of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association National Sportswriter of the Year Award, will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Ryan will be discussing his latest book, “In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair.” He’ll also answer questions and sign copies. To register for the free event, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/bryan.
Country artist Timmy Brown playing in Taunton
Country music artist Timmy Brown of Norton will perform Saturday, May 21, at Liberty and Union Alehouse in Taunton. Brown won Local Male Artist of the Year at the New England Country Music Awards from 2016-2018 and Country Act of the Year in 2019. He also finished in the top 60 on Season One of the “American Idol” reboot. His latest album is “Good Life.”
MRPAC to host Rodman Awards May 19
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center will present the second annual Rodman Awards at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The pay-what-you-can event which will honor community members, organizations, institutions, students and businesses who have inspired, impacted and enhanced their community during the pandemic. All donations will support the MRPAC’s Community Access Fund which allows organizations, performing groups, small businesses and individuals with limited budgets the ability to perform at the theater at a lower rate. In addition, funds are used to provide free tickets to groups and individuals in need. Masks are optional at the event. Order tickets in advance at www.orpheum.org.
Husband-and-wife duo at Rose Garden
April Verch and Cody Walters will bring fiddle, dance, banjo and song from the Ottawa Valley and the Hills of Appalachia to the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield on Saturday night, May 21. The husband-and-wife duo boast a love and reverence for music and tradition, be it regional Canadian roots, American old-time, ‘50s country, Scandinavian folk music, or “something original that sounds as though it’s been around for a century.” And as a bonus, the 30th Performing Songwriter Competition precedes the show, featuring New England songwriters Carole Wise, Nick Carter and Abby Rose. Rose Garden concerts are held in the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. For advance tickets, go to https://bit.ly/rg22april.
Art Lovers Book Club meets Saturday
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club meets Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. The club will meet virtually to explore “The Clark Brothers Collect: Impressionist & Early Modern Paintings” by Michael Conforti, James A. Ganz, Neil Harris and Gilbert T. Vincent. Brothers Sterling and Stephen Clark — heirs to the Singer sewing machine fortune — were among the 20th century’s most influential art collectors. Art historian, gallerist, and writer Michael Rose will be the guest speaker for the meeting. Registration is required in advance. Go to https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club/ for a link.
Turtle Time at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is holding a Turtle Time from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. You can learn about local turtle species and their habitats, meet Otto and Speedy, the Caratunk turtles, and then take a short hike to spot wild turtles in the pond. Dress for the weather and bring a face mask. The program is for ages 5 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Chorus to stage ‘Hello Broadway’ in Taunton
The Southeastern Mass. Festival Chorus will present “Hello Broadway” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Taunton High School auditorium, 50 Williams St. The concert will feature classic Broadway fare from such shows as “A Chorus Line,” “State Fair,” “Chicago,” “Jersey Boys,” “Hello Dolly” and more. SMFC Bronze will perform “What I Did for Love” and “Do Re Me” on handbells. The chorus is comprised of 85 singers from 42 cities and towns in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. A 30-piece professional orchestra will accompany the concert. For tickets, go to www.smfconline.org or by call 508-813-0697.
Trinity Rep closes season with ‘Fairview’
Trinity Repertory Company in Providence finishes its 2021-22 season with “Fairview” by Jackie Sibblies Drury from May 22 to June 19. The New York Times says the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “challenges playgoers to think about how the different backgrounds and assumptions they bring to the theater may produce vastly different results once inside.” And Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus says Drury “ deals with issues of race and its social structures in a completely novel, totally theatrical style.” Tickets start at $27 (trinityrep.com/fairview)
Scottish trio Cantrip coming to Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present the Scottish trio Cantrip on Sunday night, May 22. The trio feature border pipes, fiddle, guitar and blended vocals, and have been touring for 20 years. Admission is $16 advance, $18 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org to order online. This will be BRT’s last indoor concert before its June 18 Summer Solstice Festival at Cumberland’s Diamond Hill Park.
Get the Blues in Providence
Blue Man Group returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday to Sunday, May 20-22, 2022. The show, which has been seen by 50 million people now, features signature drumming, colorful creativity, quirky comedy, audience interaction and more. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours. For tickets, go to ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.