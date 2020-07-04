The complete solicited comments of Ethel Garvin, chairperson of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro; Bill Bowles, former state representative, former city councilor and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War; and Frank Cook, former Attleboro City Council president and history teacher when asked about the state of our country.
Ethel Garvin, chairperson of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro
By now we know that the pandemic has exposed racial and economic inequalities in America, a critical and disturbing problem with our nation’s care of the elderly in nursing homes, and injustices in our criminal justice system -- over incarceration, for one.
The pandemic has more recently exposed a disappointing level of incivility toward one another by those who believe their constitutional rights are being infringed upon by the requirement to wear a mask -- public-health officials have been taunted with death threats for making wearing a mask mandatory and store clerks have been assaulted for insisting customers wear a mask while shopping.
Personal liberty trumps the good of all and public safety.
With the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, Black Lives Matter protestors quickly joined the cadre of frontline workers who were willing to risk their lives during a pandemic to save the lives of others.
For all their bravery and courage, I am thankful. The call is now on to end systemic racism and oppression. And the nation appears to be listening and responding.
Every day, corporations, institutions and organizations pledge allegiance to Black Lives Matter and make a commitment to anti-racism.
If you’re black or African American, you’ve probably been called on by your employer to help address racism in the workplace and your white friends and colleagues have contacted you to express support or to pledge that they will being taking introspection and will work to do better.
This awakening is good. It is long overdue.
Despite the attempts to make a new order after slavery by passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, America ultimately failed to live up to these ideals and chose instead to legalize segregation and turned a blind eye to Southern use of extra-legal means such as lynching to keep order.
The nation then moved slowly, moderately, but not completely to rid itself of systemic racism.
While the present upheaval is unsettling, without this shake up and exposure of the nation’s failings, it would be impossible for it to, as Dr. King noted in his I Have a Dream speech “live out the true meaning of its creed.”
The current protests for racial justice represent the continuation of the African American stride toward freedom.
Like other periods of social unrest in America — from slave resistance and revolts to the Civil Rights Movement — the resistance has always called on America and its citizens to live up to its stated and valued democratic ideals of liberty and justice for all. The push continues. Will America and its citizens be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of justice?
In his speech, What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,? Frederick Douglass states:
"At a time like this, scorching irony not convincing arguments is needed. Oh, had I the ability, and could I reach the nation’s ear. I would today pour out fiery steam of biting ridicule, lasting reproach, withering sarcasm, and stern rebuke. For it is not light that is needed, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake. The feeling of the nation must be quickened; the conscience of the nation must be roused; the propriety of the nation must be startled; the hypocrisy of the nation must be exposed; and its crimes against God and man must be proclaimed and denounced.”
Dr. King said, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
So, this point in America’s history — with the strident call to denounce and dismantle systemic racism — is like other moments in American history where African Americans challenged America to both clean house and to make its system of government be for all what it is for some. America’s democracy is being challenged to be all it can be. All it should be.
In his speech, Douglass also states “the rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence bequeathed by your fathers is shared by you, not by me.” With the 4th of July upon us, it seems a good time to reflect on how this “rich inheritance” Douglass speaks of can be shared by all American citizens, regardless of race.
Importantly, despite the “dark picture,” Douglass said he painted in his speech, he did not “despair of this country.” And neither should we. Hope is the bedrock of the advocate. Hope enables us to see beyond our current dark circumstances to a brighter future. Hope is a virtue and a virtue is right thinking. So the only way to think rightly about our current situation is with hope. Hope that corporations, institutions, politicians, and communities will remain true to their pledges to erase racism.
But along with hope is love. Transforming our democracy so that the ideals valued by many Americans — liberty, equality, and justice — can be experienced by all American citizens, again, regardless of race, won’t happen without love. Only in our love for others are we free to make right choices about the wellness of all and then truly exercise the power and strength of our American democracy. True freedom and power are found in love.
Bill Bowles, former state representative, former city councilor and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.
I believe that the establishment of the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of government has served us well over the past 200 years.
My greatest fear for our country is that each of the branches appear to be making decisions based on political ideology, rather than thoughtful analysis of the issue at hand.
In recent years, the Supreme Court decisions often are decided by political ideology.
I would have more confidence if I saw the liberal and conservative justices vote similarly on an issue.
I see the same thing in Congress, where the Republicans vote one way, and the Democrats another way.
The parties tend to punish those who defect. As an example, look at how congress handled the Watergate investigation versus how they handled the Trump impeachment.
Lastly, I see the Department of Justice and even the military being utilized by the current executive branch in ways that our form of government was specifically formed to prevent.
I think many of these concerns are driven by our president, along with those instruments of power afraid or lack the ability to do what is right.
Perhaps our democracy will see what I see and change the direction of the Executive and Legislative branch in our country this November.
After all, this is one of the ways our system of government is designed to make adjustments.
Frank Cook, former city council president, history teacher
The first six months of 2020 bring to mind the words of Thomas Paine, who penned, “these are the times that try men’s souls” in the early days of the American War for Independence. The pandemic, followed by the horrific death of George Floyd and its resulting fallout, have created the environment that is challenging each of us to re-examine ourselves and our nation.
Today, the country is more polarized than most of us have ever seen. There are several disturbing trends which could become worse over time if not properly and quickly addressed. As a people, we have generally lost faith in ourselves, our elected leaders and our institutions. We have lost respect for the value of each other, our history and the right to respectfully disagree.
The pandemic has brought to the forefront several disturbing trends that have been growing since the late 20th century. Among these is the dependence on Washington to supply all our needs. This was best seen in the lack of preparedness by all states to the pandemic. Virtually every governor was quick to blame the federal government for not being prepared and thus unable to send supplies and equipment. However, this was the very same thing that they had done due to their misplaced budget priorities and their tendency to always expect the federal government to makeup for their deficiencies.
As Americans, our right to disagree is in serious trouble and increasingly those who do disagree are met with a response that mirrors the behavior of totalitarian nations. For example, elected officials, and some media members, requested citizens to report to authorities people they thought were violating government edicts of social distancing. Governments arbitrarily banned religious organizations from meeting. Certainly there were health and safety reasoning behind both of these decisions, but a precedent has been set that governments could manipulate to their favor, as has repeatedly happened in history. Differences of opinion are clearly not being viewed favorably today, the result being that many people feel they are either forced to agree or keep their mouths shut to avoid being mischaracterized. As attributed to Voltaire, the long-held belief in America that, “I disagree with what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it” appears no longer valid.
That said ... I still believe in America. The many immigrants who come still view America as a country where their hopes and dreams can become a reality ... and that to me is encouraging. Democracy is always a work in progress, a realization that our nation’s founders well understood. Like 21st century Americans, the founders were imperfect beings, yet they created a form of government unlike any which previously existed. In the age in which they lived, people obtained governmental authority by blood: they either had royal blood flowing through their veins or they shed blood to obtain authority. Against this backdrop, they created a new form of government in which change could be accomplished by working within that government system. The Bill of Rights and the amendments that followed bear witness to the creative wisdom of the founders work.
Like all nations, America is not perfect. Albeit too slow, too often, our country has a positive track record of recognizing its failings and responding with legislation and policies to right these wrongs. This is what the Founders had in mind when they began the journey to “Create a More Perfect Union.”
The challenge facing the country today is to come together to resolve the issues that threaten to tear us apart. The country needs people who are willing to work together; yet, unfortunately, there are too many elected officials, of both major parties at the state and national level, who are putting their party ahead of country. It is clearly time to set aside the rhetoric, take advantage of the numerous teachable moments that surround us, and commit ourselves to making meaningful improvements for all Americans.
