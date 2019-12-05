April 4, 1970 — Foxboro named as new home of Boston Patriots
Sept. 23, 1970 — Ground breaking for new stadium to be known as Schaefer Stadium
March 22, 1971 — Boston Patriots renamed New England Patriots
Aug. 15, 1971 — First game at Schaefer Stadium, seating for 60,292, against N.Y. Giants
May 23, 1983 — Schaefer Stadium renamed Sullivan Stadium in honor of Patriot owner William H. “Billy” Sullivan Jr. the team’s first owner
July 28, 1988 — Victor K. Kiam II owner of Remington Products buys Patriots from Billy Sullivan
Nov. 23, 1988 — K-Korp co-owned by Robert K. Kraft buys Sullivan Stadium
1989 — Sullivan Stadium becomes Foxboro Stadium
May 11, 1992 — James Busch Orthwein buys controlling interest in Patriots from Kiam
Jan. 21, 1994 — Robert K. Kraft buys Patriots from Orthwein ensuring the team will stay in New England. Orthwein wanted to move them to St. Louis
Dec. 6, 1999 — Six town meeting articles “overwhelmingly approved” for a new stadium of 68,000 seat, $225 million project
June 15, 2000 —Construction starts on what is expected to be known as CMGI Stadium.
Jan. 19, 2002 — Last game played at Foxboro Stadium
Feb. 18, 2002 —Demolition of Foxboro Stadium begins
Aug. 5, 2002 — CMGI Stadium renamed Gillette Stadium after financial failure of CMGI
Sept. 9, 2002 — First Patriots game at Gillette. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.