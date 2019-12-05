April 4, 1970 — Foxboro named as new home of Boston Patriots

Sept. 23, 1970 — Ground breaking for new stadium to be known as Schaefer Stadium

March 22, 1971 — Boston Patriots renamed New England Patriots

Aug. 15, 1971 — First game at Schaefer Stadium, seating for 60,292, against N.Y. Giants

May 23, 1983 — Schaefer Stadium renamed Sullivan Stadium in honor of Patriot owner William H. “Billy” Sullivan Jr. the team’s first owner

July 28, 1988 — Victor K. Kiam II owner of Remington Products buys Patriots from Billy Sullivan

Nov. 23, 1988 — K-Korp co-owned by Robert K. Kraft buys Sullivan Stadium

1989 — Sullivan Stadium becomes Foxboro Stadium

May 11, 1992 — James Busch Orthwein buys controlling interest in Patriots from Kiam

Jan. 21, 1994 — Robert K. Kraft buys Patriots from Orthwein ensuring the team will stay in New England. Orthwein wanted to move them to St. Louis

Dec. 6, 1999 — Six town meeting articles “overwhelmingly approved” for a new stadium of 68,000 seat, $225 million project

June 15, 2000 —Construction starts on what is expected to be known as CMGI Stadium.

Jan. 19, 2002 — Last game played at Foxboro Stadium

Feb. 18, 2002 —Demolition of Foxboro Stadium begins

Aug. 5, 2002 — CMGI Stadium renamed Gillette Stadium after financial failure of CMGI

Sept. 9, 2002 — First Patriots game at Gillette. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

