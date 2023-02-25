Timothy Barone, 47, 15 Manorhaven Drive
Family: Single, no children
Occupation: Biochemist
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and minor in music from Providence College
Political party: Unenrolled
Political experience: Four years of political training at political conventions
Most admired living political leader and why: Elon Musk. “Though not really a political figure, his massive belief in America being the country with the best potential for success of anywhere in the world, and his belief of free speech and looking at problems like an engineer.”
Top priority: Clean water, smooth roads, optimum trash collection and city services.