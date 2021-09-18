Age: 57
Address: 48 Farmers Lane
Employment: 2011-present; owner of international training and consulting firm
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s in criminal justice, Northeastern University, 1987; Anna Maria College, 1996.
Previous work experience: Massachusetts State Police, 24 years, retired.
Family: Married; two grown children.
Sun Chronicle: What do you want the voters of Attleboro to know about you and why should they elect you mayor?
McGhee: My professional life experience spans over 34 years. Working with municipal, state and federal governments has equipped me to understand budgets, contracts and procurement rules.
SC: What are the most pressing issues facing the city and what are your plans to address them?
McGhee: Waste Management contract is not servicing the needs of the residents. I pledge to work with Waste Management to ensure our residents will receive the best service that we are paying for. Our seniors deserve better care. By establishing cooling centers and warming centers during extreme heat and during winter power outages we can better serve our residents in need ... I am concerned that our public safety professionals from both police and fire are leaving our city. I pledge to work with our public safety professionals by addressing pay inequality, training and education so that we can retain our public safety professionals. The city’s aging water infrastructure and poor roadway conditions are separate but equal problematic areas, the water mains need assessment and a plan in place to identify fail points and aged water mains.
SC: Do you think the pandemic will negatively influence the development of downtown, because now it appears there are far fewer commuters, or do you think things will slowly get back to normal?
McGhee: In the short term, COVID-19 may have impeded the development of downtown, however, over time I believe employers will find a happy balance between office and remote working arrangements, therefore making commuter services an essential need for downtown residents.
SC: Where do you see Attleboro in five years with regard to development and business in general?
McGhee: We should look to incentivize certain industries to make Attleboro their home for essential growth opportunities. For example, four industries worth pursuing for our city are e-sports/gaming, semiconductors, medical devices, and robotics businesses.
