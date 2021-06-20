WRENTHAM -- A one-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday night in his family's pool in what police are calling a tragic accident.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, after he drowned in the Hillside Drive pool just after 8 p.m.
Police say the little boy was under water for only a short time before family members noticed and called 911.
McGrath said CPR was already in progress when officers arrived on scene. Family and paramedics tried to revive the child but their life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
The police chief called the incident a "momentary lapse of supervision."
A release issued early Sunday morning by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said state police are working with local police investigating the drowning.
The investigation is ongoing but does not appear to be suspicious, according to the release.
At this time, no further details about the investigation are being released.
