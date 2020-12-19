The cancellation of the 2020 Pawtucket Red Sox season due to the coronavirus pandemic, its last one before the club moves to Worcester’s Polar Park in 2021, left Attleboro area fans with a reservoir of fond, and deeply personal, memories, and two of them agreed to share them with The Sun Chronicle.
Vincent Forte, 77, of Foxboro, said he attended 10 games a year for more than 25 seasons, adding one of his most memorable games was when he met the daughter of 1950s-Red Sox outfielder Jimmy Piersall. “I grew up in Waterbury, Conn., a few blocks from the Piersall home,” he said.
His other memories included “seeing Nomar and (Yankee shortstop Derek) Jeter before they made it to the majors … military night when heavy winds carried parachuters away from landing in the park … bringing (the) grandkids to see Mr. and Mrs. Paws (mascots Paws and Sox) …. taking visitors from the Netherlands to experience a baseball game … great inexpensive sausage and pepper sandwiches and beer … free parking.”
As far as driving to Polar Park to see the WooSox play, he said he “probably will not go to Worcester.”
Attleboro’s Dennis Kelly, 73, is not only a rabid PawSox fan, but he’s been a member of the PawSox Hall of Fame Committee since its inception in 2016 and introduced PawSox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro when he was inducted in 2018.
Kelly, a former president and chairman of the board of Bristol County Savings Bank, has been going to McCoy since the early ‘80s when “I would take my two sons, Tom and Rob. I would attend 12 to 15 games a year,” he said.
His memories have included:
- “Attending the final home game of the year for the first time and having the players throwing real baseballs at us ... we actually walked away with a couple of balls.”
- Going to the 2004 AAA All Star game at McCoy and watching the home run derby and meeting Red Sox legend Bobby Doer.
- Celebrating his 50th birthday at McCoy in 1997.
- “Taking our family with our four grandchildren to fireworks games over the past 15 years.”
- Taking his granddaughter Madison to her first game in 2005 at 2 months old. “She went to a number of games every year since until this past season. Chace, Landon and Nolan followed suit.”
“There are so many memories, he said, “but the most important one is people — family, old friends, new friends and even (meeting) some baseball legends.”
Kelly expects to travel to Worcester to see the WooSox play. “I will go; I don’t think it will be 12 or 15 games. I hope it will be next season,” he said.
