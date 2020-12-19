PAWTUCKET — Pawtucket Red Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, when asked to discuss the canceled final season at McCoy Stadium, provided a vision of what team officials had hoped the final game at the stadium against the Syracuse Mets might have looked like.
“On one hand,” he began, “we should be grateful that we could use this summer to introduce ‘Dining on the Diamond.’ “Fans really responded to the opportunity to express their sentiments on the actual field itself. And it made for some beautiful summer nights.”
Then Steinberg, who was known for planning several elaborate Boston Red Sox Opening Day ceremonies during his years working at Fenway Park, talked about how the final game played in McCoy Stadium might have played out.
“On the other hand, we so wish we could have presented the finale that we envisioned. Imagine the last game of the season, ending just before sunset, and out from the PawSox dugout to the field walks Wade Boggs, and he heads to third base. From the visitors’ dugout, there’s his fellow third baseman in “The Longest Game,” Cal Ripken, Jr. The music to “Field of Dreams” is bathing the ballpark.
“Then out comes Marty Barrett, Dave Koza, Bruce Hurst, Rich Gedman, Mo Vaughn, Sam Horn, Dustin Pedroia, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Earl Snyder (a standout utility player with the PawSox in 2003 and 2004) and more — and they have an impromptu catch.
“Then slowly, gradually, joining them for that game of catch as the sun is low in the sky, come our season ticketholders, playing with their old pals — friends about whom they can say, ‘I knew you when …”
And then, as the sun dips below the leftfield wall, regular fans step onto the field, ready for their catch. The field is filling with people connecting over a ball and a common love of our national pastime.
“From an 8-year-old to an 80-year-old, there they are, short pudgy types who never made it past Little League, and some of the game’s most grand Hall of Famers. Together, in a picturesque Pawtucket sunset, bidding farewell to 50 years of PawSox baseball, yet refusing to leave, refusing to let go of the game they can still hold onto, for the game is not leaving them, only its home of the past 50 years.
“That was our dream. Will it have to remain a dream? Or can it still come true? Maybe we don’t yet know the end of the story.”
