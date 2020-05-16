Tracy Conrad of North Attleboro didn’t think to look back through her pictures before seeing The Sun Chronicle’s request for our readers’ last photos before the pandemic.
But now that she has, she can see the difference on her son, Mason Dargis’ face.
“He was happy, carefree,” she said via email. “(He) didn’t have a care in the world.”
The photo, taken the week of March 8, shows Dargis, 6, riding cars in the yard, something he did with his buddy next door. Conrad said kindergarten was going great before schools closed due to the coronavirus on the Friday of that week.
“He was very upset when he heard school ended,” Conrad said. “This has been very difficult.”
While Conrad says he’s coping well, and keeping busy with school work, chatting with friends on FaceTime, going on hikes, playing board games and baking with mom, he’s really missing school and his friends.
— JESSICA ZANDAN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.