Another year, another season of Tri-County Regional basketball.
The Tri-County girls hoops team returns to the floor this winter hopeful of another playoff bid after an 8-12 season a year ago.
With experienced guards Noelle Kennedy and Amy Freitas back in the fray, Tri-County head coach Julie Caffrey said both will be key this season after taking steps forward in their junior season.
“Noelle and Amy have been key players for us since their freshman year,” Caffrey said on the two seniors. “They lost their sophomore year, but they came back in their junior year better. I’m hoping they build on that for this senior year and lead the team to the playoffs again.”
Caffrey said departing players from a year ago were big in keeping the Cougars sound on defense, and newcomers will be important in keeping them fundamentally strong on defense.
For now, the Cougars have a lineup, bit it could change as the season progresses.
“Replacing players we lost I think will be hard defensively. We really pride ourselves on the defense we play,” Caffrey said. “It’s been, ‘We’re going to try this girl out, and we’re going to go with her for now.’ I’ve also worked with others on the defensive spot in case they get into foul trouble or it doesn’t work out.”
The Cougars this season replenish underneath the basket with freshman forward Ava Gill. Kennedy and Freitas return as a 1-2 guard combo, Gabby Dergham is set for a breakout year as a forward, and Kailynn Appelon enters as a sophomore transfer.
When it comes down to it, though, the Cougar girls need to score to put themselves in a playoff spot. The Cougars didn’t cross 30 or more points scored in nine games a year ago and scored 47 in a win for a season-high.
“I think we just need to learn how to score,” Caffrey said. “The last couple of years we get good looks, and they’re all athletes, but (basketball IQ) and knowing how to score is our biggest struggle.”
Maturity, experience bringing Tri-County boys along
The Tri-County boys boast a number of seniors on the roster this winter, with seven boys suiting up for the Cougars.
This year looks like one of promise for the Cougars after a two-win season a year ago. Definite improvement has been seen by head coach William Cannon, making for what looks to be an exciting season with Southeastern also out of the conference now — making it a wide-open run for a league title.
“We’re excited for this season. I think we’ll have a definite improvement,” Cannon said. “The juniors that were playing last year and are not seniors have gone through maturity stages. They played a lot of ball this summer and fall and we’re excited about that. You can definitely see the improvement in their game.
“If we start strong and stay strong, I think we have the ability to make a difference,” Cannon said.
Cannon said Jad Jaber and Christian Fantasia will “shoulder a lot of the load” as the primary guards on the floor. Along with them, Lorcan Bergeron will come back as a team captain and complementary piece to the unit on both ends of the floor. Zack Blenkhorn also comes back after seeing numerous minutes last year and will see an expanded role.
Underclassmen and juniors will also be called upon by Cannon to take the next step in maturity to help keep Tri-County going as well.
Above all else, though, Cannon said it’s a season of optimism with a strong group of mature leaders that have worked together over the last four years.
“It’s great on-court maturity. This group, they’ve hung together and there’s a good familiarity,” Cannon said. “We should have greater expectations because they’re demonstrating leadership on and off the court.”