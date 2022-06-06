FRANKLIN — The following area students graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Sunday:
Brett Almeida, Seekonk; Bryce Almeida, North Attleboro; Anthony Amaya, North Attleboro; Marshall Anderson, Franklin; Katherine Aquino, Franklin; Kaela Aquino Esteban, Attleboro; Jordyn Armfield, North Attleboro; Aidan Barker, Franklin; Eren Barker, North Attleboro; Nicholas Bartlett, Wrentham; Trent Batista, North Attleboro; William Bedard, North Attleboro; Brian Belanger, Plainville; Joshua Bellunduno, Franklin; Connor Bertram, Franklin; Austin Blanchette, North Attleboro; Kyle Boynton, North Attleboro; Matthew Brangiforte, Wrentham; Alexander Brishkovski, North Attleboro; Reilly Brodeur, Wrentham; Albert Brown, Wrentham and Kaleigh Butler, North Attleboro.
Taylor Callahan, Plainville; JuanDavid Canales, North Attleboro; Aidan Casey, North Attleboro; Samantha Chalmers, North Attleboro; Ava Chamberlain, North Attleboro; A’Neysa Cleveland, Plainville; Camryn Cooper-Noyes, Wrentham; Dylan Corcoran, North Attleboro; Gabriel Corey, Franklin; Jesse Correira, Seekonk; Alexa Cossette, Wrentham; Mya-Marie Cowan, North Attleboro; Deanna Croome, Seekonk; Emmett Daniels, Attleboro; Isabella Davey, Franklin; Christopher Davis, North Attleboro; Ailin De Leon Cardona, North Attleboro; Dylan Decosta, Franklin; David DeCourcey, North Attleboro; Garrett DeMarco, North Attleboro; Riley Denelle, North Attleboro; Isabelle Dias, North Attleboro; Christopher Dinozzi, North Attleboro; Will Doggett, Franklin; Matthew Dowd, Plainville and Nichole Dupuis, North Attleboro. Abigail Enegren, North Attleboro; Corrin Fernald, Norfolk; Larissa Fernberg, Plainville; Tyler Fiore, North Attleboro; Alise Flavin, North Attleboro; Jack Forde, Wrentham; Christopher Freitas, North Attleboro; Rebekah Gable, Wrentham; Thomas Gannon, North Attleboro; Joseph Gannon, Franklin; Rory Gavel, North Attleboro; Abriel Gillard, Wrentham; Erica Godfrey, Plainville; Matthew Gorton, Seekonk; David Grace, Seekonk; Lisa Grealish, Norfolk; John Greener, North Attleboro; Cali Hagstrom, Wrentham; Steven Hamdeed, Franklin; Rick Hamilton, North Attleboro; Sean Handren, North Attleboro; Meredith Harmon, Franklin; Zackari Harrop, Seekonk; Cameron Hebert, Norfolk; Chace Henry, North Attleboro; Brady Higgins, North Attleboro; Kyle Hughes, North Attleboro and Vanessa Hurley, Plainville. Griffin Kaplan, Attleboro; James Kennedy, Franklin; Paige Kerziner, North Attleboro; Cameron King, Franklin; Xavier Knowles, North Attleboro; Rebekah Lafleur, Seekonk; Ella Lallier, Franklin; Jaqulynne Amber Lamountain, Attleboro; Angelina Lavigne, North Attleboro; Ryan Leber, North Attleboro; Cameron Lee, Franklin; Alexa Lemmon, Attleboro; Owen Lopez, North Attleboro; Isabella Lucchetti, North Attleboro; Angelina Lunn, North Attleboro; Hannah Luz, Seekonk; Ethan Lynch, Plainville; Nolan MacIver, North Attleboro; Andrew Major, North Attleboro; Joshua Mariotti, Franklin; Anthony Martello, North Attleboro; Ethan Martins, Seekonk; Aryn McDonald, Seekonk; Peter McEnaney, North Attleboro; Tyler McKinnon, Franklin; Zachary McNamara, Attleboro; Kamryn Mello, Attleboro; Jason Mendez, Attleboro; Kayleigh Metivier, Wrentham; Noah Miller, Franklin; Mikayla Millet, Seekonk; Kassandra Morales, Attleboro; Zack Mordini, North Attleboro; Lucas Moreau, North Attleboro; Aghaby Mousa, North Attleboro and Jason Mros, Franklin. Catrina Narducci, Franklin; Ryan Nawn, Franklin; Logan Nicholson, Franklin; Silas Noble, North Attleboro; Taylor Noonan, North Attleboro; Tyler O’Connor, Franklin; Christopher Palladini, Franklin; Brianna Parker, North Attleboro; Israel Pereira, Franklin; Jacob Petrosh, North Attleboro; Nikolai Pimentel, Seekonk; Joseph Poirier, Seekonk; Randy Rajkumar, Franklin; Reagan Reardon, North Attleboro; Erik Rebelo, Seekonk; Tyler Reed, Franklin; Emily Reinbold, North Attleboro; Shane Richardson, Norfolk; Kayden Riley, North Attleboro; William Roddy, Franklin; Maxwell Rounds, Franklin; Nicholas Saraf, North Attleboro; Owen Schurman, North Attleboro; Duncan Schwab, Attleboro; Evan Servais, North Attleboro; Keith Shufelt, North Attleboro; Jeremy Signore, Franklin; Shriya Sivakumar, Seekonk; Jake Slook, Franklin; Jalen Smith, Plainville; Evan Soares, North Attleboro; Jacob Sousa, Plainville; Abigail Sousa, Seekonk; Jarod Sperlich, Franklin; Shaine Sprague, North Attleboro; James Stanford, North Attleboro and Piper Swenson, Norfolk. Harrison Tartaglia, Wrentham; Alexander Tatten, Norfolk; Aybrie Tessier, Plainville; Aliyah Tessier-Nunez, Plainville; Cormac Thoener, North Attleboro; Emily Thompson, North Attleboro; Kerry Tracey, Seekonk; Diego Trapani, Wrentham; Sergei Trishin, Franklin; Zachary Trisoline, North Attleboro; Timothy Tucker, Plainville; Angel Velez, North Attleboro; Christopher Virkaitis, North Attleboro; Francis Vitkosky, Wrentham; Ja’liyah Westgate, Seekonk; Brian White, Plainville; Lukas Williams, Wrentham; Christopher Zajac, Franklin; and Crystal Zannella, North Attleboro.